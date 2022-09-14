Julia Newman, Director of ASA/Individual Benefits Operations, recently received the Registered Employee Benefit Consultant® (REBC®) designation from The National Association of Health Underwriters. NAHU views this designation as the highest form of recognition in the health insurance industry, demonstrating Julia’s commitment to educational leadership within the insurance profession.
The REBC designation was established to acknowledge professional accomplishments in the employee benefits and healthcare-reform fields and distinguishes the recipient as an elite practitioner in the field. Earning an REBC designation is visible testimony to clients that Julia has acquired and maintained the highest level of expertise and competence.
Janet Trautwein, CEO of NAHU, and Eugene Starks, NAHU president, congratulate Julia on meeting the rigorous academic challenges associated with earning this designation. “Our members now represent the largest percentage of agents and benefit advisors who have the REBC designation. This emphasizes NAHU’s mission to prepare and support members who are dedicated to serving the best interest of their clients in our rapidly changing employee benefit and health insurance environment.”
The National Association of Health Underwriters represents 100,000 professional health insurance agents and brokers who provide insurance for millions of Americans. NAHU is headquartered in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.nahu.org.
