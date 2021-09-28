BLOOMSBURG – Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania congratulates the nearly 1,200 students who received their academic degrees the weekend of May 14-16.

The overall grade point average necessary for honors distinction is: cum laude (with distinction) 3.5-3.74 overall average; magna cum laude (with great distinction) 3.75-3.94 overall average and summa cum laude (with highest distinction) 3.95-4.0 overall average.

Amanda Gehman from Sayre graduated cum laude with a degree in Mass Communication.

Connor Lasco from Sayre graduated with a degree in Digital Forensics.

Brooke Norton from Athens graduated with a degree in MSN Nursing.

Kaeli Sutryk from Sayre graduated with a degree in Accounting.

