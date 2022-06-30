Each year Bradford County Regional Arts Council has offered summer arts programming for students in grades K-12. As with many things, programming ceased when COVID-19 hit and restrictions were put into place across the state, nation, and worldwide. Having two years to plan, summer art camps are back and better than ever.
This year BCRAC is offering four arts camp that are taking place across the county, and they just wrapped up their first summer art camp since before the pandemic began. Staff at BCRAC is excited to have in-person arts programming return and are “happy to be back doing what we love”.
Last week teaching artist Dan Curry led 21 students in grades K-12 in a week-long studio arts camp at the Keystone Theatre in Towanda. Fifteen students in grades K-6 met each morning from 9 a.m. to noon to explore various artistic media and make memories to last a lifetime. Students experimented with charcoal, graphite, colored pastels, and watercolor paints. They created self-portraits and portraits of others. They drew from still-life compositions and from their imagination; and, they participated in a musical mural which is much like musical chairs with color. At the end of the week, the students hosted an art show for their family and friends which was well-attended. Students remarked that their favorite part of camp was painting with watercolors and making friends.
In addition to working with students in grades K-6, Dan Curry also met with high school students three days last week to study lighting and composition using pastels. One grandmother brought her three granddaughters to class and participated in art making each day with them. She said she “wanted to have an art experience with her grandchildren” and was glad she had the opportunity. Students who participated in these sessions worked from a still-life arrangement in the studio, and also walked to the river to study one of our county’s most beautiful assets-the mighty Susquehanna.
Bradford County Regional Arts Council will be offering three more week-long art camps this summer for students in grades K-6. On July 11 through 15 teaching artist Urie Kline will teach students Taiko Drumming in Wyalusing. Taiko drumming is a Japanese style of drumming that uses whole-body movements to create music. At St. Agnes School in Towanda on July 25 through 29, teaching artist Gail Jones will lead students through creating a personal mosaic to take home, as well as a group mosaic mural which will be displayed in the community. And last but certainly not least, teaching artist Hua Hua Zhang will meet with students at the Sayre Theatre Aug. 15-19 for our last art camp of the summer. Students will learn about Chinese culture and participate in Chinese Puppet Theatre. To learn more about any of our camps and to sign up, contact Renae at ntpaie@bcrac.org or call 570-268-ARTS.
The BCRAC, established in 1976, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building and supporting a thriving regional arts community by advocating for the Arts, cultivating quality arts programming and preserving Bradford County’s historic theatres as venues for performances, community events, and movies. For more information, visit BCRAC online at www.bcrac.org or www.facebook.com/BCRAC.
