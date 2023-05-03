Commissioners announce new Historic Marker Designation program

Pictured is a historic marker erected by Saints Peter and Paul Parish in Towanda in 2017 to commemorate the 175th Anniversary of the founding of the parish. The marker gives details of Pioneer members of the parish whose remains were moved from the old Catholic Cemetery in North Towanda to the new Cemetery and placed in graves with no markers. This is an example of what a marker could look like in the new Bradford County program.

 Photo provided

Recommended for you

Load comments