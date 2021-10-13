MANSFIELD – The Mansfield University music department will present the Annual Fall Choral Collage on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 2:30 p.m. in Steadman Theatre.
The Choral Collage presents each of the campus choral ensembles: Grace Notes (sopranos and altos), Steadman Singers (tenors and basses), Chamber Singers, Mansfieldians, Festival Chorus, and Concert Choir in their first major appearance of the season.
Peggy Dettwiler, Director of Choral Activities, will lead the program, which will feature the usual wide variety of choral repertoire with works from the Renaissance to the 21st century. Sheryl Monkelien, who directs the vocal jazz ensemble, Mansfieldians, will present two vocal jazz selections.
Some highlights of the Choral Collage include two pieces heard recently on radio and TV: Wellerman, a New Zealand Sea Chanty, and Sogno di Volare, popular with fans of Civilization VI with words “The dream of flight” by Leonardo da Vinci. The Festival Chorus will perform a movement from their spring major work, “The Heavens are Telling” (Creation) by Franz J. Haydn, and the Concert Choir will present selections the singers are preparing for their European tour to Spain for The World Choral Cup next May.
This can’t miss free public concert will offer a variety of music and appeal to a broad audience.
While this is a free concert, attendees need to reserve complimentary tickets to control the size of the audience. Reserve your tickets by calling (570) 662-4710 or emailing sherbst@mansfield.edu. We ask that you please wear a mask if you attend. The concert will also be live-streamed at: https://youtu.be/HjPTI0M84T4.
