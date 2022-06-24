SAYRE — At the June meeting of the Sayre Historical Society Steve Bowen in the buildings and grounds report stated that the parts have finally arrived for the air conditioning units on the second floor and will be installed soon.
Meade Murtland in the Events Committee report said that we will put the six pop up tents in the front yard of the museum for the June 25 Sayre Heritage Day event. We have also rented a 20 by 20 tent for the Antique Appraisal Day, which is scheduled for July 9, Barb Kotasek of the Owego Emporium will be here for this annual event. Barb is very knowledgeable and entertaining. We are looking forward to hosting this event again this year.
In the grants report Steve Bowen said he is looking for a grant opportunity to purchase 30 new folding chairs and a cart to move them.
Mary Lou Palmer reported that the summer issue of The Quarterly is ready to go to the printer and should be out in the near future.
Scott Chaffee in the museum collections report told the board of some items that will be donated to the museum in the future. Scott also requested that the board look into climate control on the second floor of the museum.
Henry Farley reported that in May there were 44 visitors to the museum from Pennsylvania, New York and Florida.
Facebook posts for the period had 7,664 views. Heritage Day post 1,659 views, Weekend Kickoff post 400 views, Historical Society hours post 1,294 views, United Way meeting post 1,518 views, Boy Scouts flower planting post 2,800 views.
It was reported in the Rest Cemetery report that there are no American Flags on the graves of Veterans in that cemetery. We will try to find out how we can get Flags on those graves. Sayre Boy Scout Troop 4019 will be painting the cemetery sign soon
Jesse Buck reported that we now have a You Tube channel where we can post videos about the museum.
The Sayre Historical Society Museum is located on South Lehigh Avenue in downtown Sayre. For more information call 570-882-8221 or visit our website sayrehistoricalsociety.org or Facebook. The Sayre Historical Society is a recipient agency of the Endless Mountains Heritage Region, The Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency, The Bradford County United Way and the generous support of the members of the Sayre Historical Society. The museum is currently open Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.