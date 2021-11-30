Pictured is Bill Connors, who will be performing the world premiere of “Elegy for Tuba and Band,” at the Troy Town Band’s winter concert on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Troy Area High School Memorial Auditorium. Admission to the concert is free.
TROY – The Troy Town Band will present their winter concert at the Troy Area High School Memorial Auditorium on Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. The band will be under the direction of Robert Oldroyd and will be feature favorite Christmas tunes as well classic pieces for band by Sousa and Persichetti. Mark your calendar now – the community concerts are always free and the public is cordially invited.
The Dec. 3 concert will feature Bill Connors, a freelance tubist based in the Philadelphia area of Pennsylvania, performing the world premiere of “Elegy for Tuba and Band,” a piece written by Robert Oldroyd in memory of longtime Troy Town Band member, Ruth Deemy.
Connors is an active performer in various local orchestras and chamber ensembles. Also active as an educator, he maintains a studio of regular private low brass students as well as providing clinics and master classes for local schools and communities. He is a graduate of the Colburn Conservatory, where he received a Professional Studies Certificate in Tuba Performance. He also holds a Master of Music degree in Tuba Performance from the University of Denver, and a Bachelor of Music Performance from Ithaca College. Connors also spent the majority of the 2018-19 school year at the Curtis Institute of Music as the interim tuba student.
In addition, you’ll be entertained as the band accompanies vocal soloist, Mike Ellis, in “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”
The Troy Town Band features local musicians (adults, students, professionals and amateurs) who present several concerts for the community throughout the year. As per Troy Area School District policy, audience members are asked to wear masks.
Please mark your calendar now and plan to enjoy a great evening of band music.
