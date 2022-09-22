SAYRE — The Guthrie Clinic is pleased to announce that Vladimir Gotlieb, M.D., MBA has joined the organization as Chair, Oncology Service Line and Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Guthrie Pennsylvania Hospitals, effective Sept. 1, 2022.
Dr. Gotlieb joins Guthrie from One Brooklyn Health Care System, Brooklyn, N.Y., where he was the Vice Chairman of Medicine in Education, Medical Director of the Cancer Service Line and Chief of Hematology/Oncology.
In his role as Chair of the Oncology Service Line, Dr. Gotlieb will lead all aspects of medical and radiation oncology services throughout the Guthrie system.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Gotlieb to lead our team of board-certified cancer specialists,” Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, Guthrie President and CEO said. “Using advanced technologies and a multidisciplinary approach, Guthrie helps cancer patients throughout the region navigate across specialties and through treatment. We look forward to Dr. Gotlieb’s leadership and experience further guiding our team of compassionate caregivers.”
As Chief Medical Officer, Guthrie Pennsylvania Hospitals, Dr. Gotlieb will serve as the CMO of Guthrie Troy Community Hospital while overseeing the chief medical officer at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital’s Sayre and Towanda campuses, helping to lead and direct excellence in clinical practice, interdisciplinary collaboration, the hospital patient experience and regulatory requirements.
Dr. Gotlieb received his Doctor of Medicine from the Ternopol Medical School, Ternopol Ukraine, and completed his fellowship at the Brooklyn Hospital & Medical Center, Brooklyn, N.Y. He also received his MBA at Cornell University – S.C. Johnson Graduate School of Management.
