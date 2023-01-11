The Bradford County Library announces the 2023 annual original book writing competition. If you are a student in grades one through eight and live in Bradford County, you can write a book and enter our competition.
Here are the rules for the competition. The work should be done by one person, on any topic.
Contestants will be judged on creative expression. The paper size must be standard, 8.5 inches by 11 inches using one side of the paper only. Please type or write in ink. Illustrations can be in marker, ink, crayon, or photographs.
All illustrations must be legible for scanning. Each book will have a cover designed by the author. Please include two title pages; one with: title, author’s name, school or home school, age, home phone for notification purposes; and the second title page with just the author’s name, title, and any artwork. The margins must be one inch on all sides; top, bottom, left, and right.
All book entries must be received at the library by 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17. If you would like a copy of the guidelines or for more information about the competition, contact the library at 570-297-2436 or email Rebecca Troup-Hodgdon at trouphodgdonr@bradfordco.org.
First place books will be bound and placed in the library collection.
The Bradford County Library is located on Route 6, midway between Troy and Towanda.
For any questions call the library at 570-297-2436 during library hours, which are Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
