Smith

Born to April and Blair Smith of Wyalusing, a baby boy, Ronald William, on Dec. 26 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.

McLinko

Born to Andrea and Brandon McLinko of Towanda, a baby girl, Harper, on Dec. 26 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.

Wray/Brown

Born to Alexa Wray and Victor Brown of Wysox, a baby boy, Hayden, on Dec. 27 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.

Taylor

Born to Mercedes Taylor of Elkland, a baby boy, Oliver Lenox, on Dec. 28 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.

Carey/Shaffer

Born to Annamay Carey and Christopher Shaffer of Dushore, a baby boy, Leiland John James, on Dec. 28 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Leighton/Card

Born to Madsyn Leighton and Devin Card of Columbia Crossroads, a baby girl, Nevaya, on Dec. 29 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.

Putnam

Born to Nikki and Eric Putnam of Canton, a baby boy, Nicholas David, on Dec. 30 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre

Chamberlain

Born to Kelly and Joseph Chamberlain of Troy, a baby boy, Garrett William, on Jan. 3 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.

Thomas/Adams-Swansborough

Born to Deanna Thomas and Dillon Adams-Swansborough of Waverly, a baby boy, Dillon Jay Jr., on Jan. 3 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.

Dinse/Palmer

Born to Felicia Dinse and Ryan Palmer of Rome, a baby boy, Aiden Jean, on Jan. 5 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.Rivera

Born to Kalesha and Nicholas Rivera of Towanda, a baby boy, Griffin, on Jan. 5 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.

Tice/Sheets

Born to Jessica Tice and Christopher Sheets of Towanda, a baby boy, Bransyn Michael, on Jan. 6 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.Soprano

Born to Keiran and Nicholas Soprano of Sayre, a baby boy, Joshua Nicholas, on Jan. 7 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.

