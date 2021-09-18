FALL RUMMAGE SALE, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Masks are required before entering the building. Social distancing is requested.
CHICKEN HALVES/PULLED PORK BARBECUE, 10:30 a.m. until gone, Chemung Masonic Lodge #350, Main Street, Chemung, N.Y. Prepared dinners or meat only.
DRIVE-THROUGH CHICKEN BARBECUE, 11 a.m. until gone, Lockwood Volunteer Fire Company, 34 Main St., Lockwood. Meal of chicken, salt potatoes, baked beans, roll and bottled water for $11 or chicken halves for $6.
Friday, Sept. 24:
SAYRE FARMERS MARKET, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Each Friday through Oct. 8. For more information, contact the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce at (607) 249-6192 or email gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com.
Saturday, Oct. 9:
FUNDRAISER FOR LOGAN, a child cancer patient, at Broad Street Barber Shop, 403 Broad St., Waverly, from 8 a.m.-noon. Proceeds from haircuts and tips for the day will go to help the family with expenses. Donations also accepted. Free hot dogs and hamburgers. Live entertainment provided by Jay Floyd.
Wednesday, Oct. 13:
SWISS STEAK DINNER, Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Takeout ONLY by reservations. Call (607) 738-5524 starting Sept. 16 through Oct. 2. Adults, $12; child’s meal, $6.
Saturday, Oct. 23:
FALL DINNER held by the Bradford County Democratic Committee (as part of a Northeast rally) at the Grouse (Towanda Country Club). For information or to make a reservation, call Joan at (570) 265-7877 or (570) 721-2503.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.