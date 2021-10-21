FALL DINNER held by the Bradford County Democratic Committee (as part of a Northeast rally) at the Grouse (Towanda Country Club). For information or to make a reservation, call Joan at (570) 265-7877 or (570) 721-2503.
Wednesday, Oct. 27:
TAKEOUT HARVEST DINNER, 4-6 p.m., Epiphany Church, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Takeouts only. Meal includes turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetable, roll and apple pie. Pre-ordered tickets only. Adults, $12; ages 10 and under, $6. For tickets, call Tom Hale at (570) 882-9143, Jim Briggs at (570) 882-9283 or email Bill Hillyard at kamh@empireaccess.net.
DOUG’S FISH FRY TO GO FUNDRAISER, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Orders are takeout only. Proceeds will benefit the Presbyterian Federal Chaplaincies, that recruits and supports chaplains serving federal institutions, including the military. Pre-orders can be placed by calling (607) 753-9184, ext. 2, by 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30:
LUKE’S HIDDEN HAVEN SPAGHETTI/MEATBALL DINNER AND SILENT AUCTION, noon-4 p.m., Rome Fire Hall. Eat in or take out. Cost is $8 per person. Benefit Luke’s Hidden Haven, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals.
Friday, Nov. 5:
HOLIDAY CRAFT BAZAAR AND BAKE SALE, 5-7 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Plan to do your holiday shopping of unique, one-of-a-kind creative items. Light desserts and beverages will be available.
VALLEY DANCE, 7-11 p.m. (doors open at 6:45 p.m.), VFW Post No. 1536 banquet room, West Lockhart St., Sayre. All are welcome (ages 18 and older); $7 per person admission fee. Bring a dish to pass will be appreciated. The dance provides snacks and beverages (no alcohol permitted). The DJ will take requests (no rap or hard rock). For information, call (570) 888-0040.
Saturday, Nov. 6:
HOLIDAY CRAFT BAZAAR AND BAKE SALE continues from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Lots of unique, creative items for your shopping pleasure. Lunch will be available.
