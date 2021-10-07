Through Oct. 15:
SECOND ANNUAL COAT DRIVE, held by South Creek Lions Club in Gillett and Morgan Contracting. Coats, gloves, hats and mittens can be dropped off at Woody’s Store in Gillett, Curren RV in Pine City, N.Y., or at State Farm Insurance in Troy.
Friday, Oct. 8:
PREDATORS IN THEIR NATURAL HABITAT PROGRAM, 7:30 p.m., Mt. Pisgah State Park, Troy. Join local predator calling experts at the park. Bring binoculars, a chair and wear appropriate outdoor clothing. It is recommended to avoid wearing perfume. For more information, contact the park office at (570) 297-2734 or mtpisgahsp@pa.gov.
Saturday, Oct. 9:
SAYRE HOMECOMING PARADE, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The parade will start with lineup at Yanuzzi’s parking lot and make its way up Lockhart Street to Sayre High School.
FIRE PREVENTION WEEK OPEN HOUSE, 1-4 p.m., Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company, 211 Herrick Ave., Sayre. Displays and information about fire prevention, featuring local partners and agencies. Hot dogs and light refreshments provided. Additional food items available for purchase.
FALL FOLIAGE HIKE, 1 p.m., Mt. Pisgah State Park, Troy. Rich Gulyas will be walking out and back a section of the Oh! Susanna Trail (approximately 1 mile of flat terrain). Participants will learn about tree identification, fall foliage colors, forest health and history of trees in the area. For more information, contact the park office at (570) 297-2734 or mtpisgahsp@pa.gov.
Monday, Oct. 11:
EXHIBIT COMMEMORATING INDIGENOUS PEOPLE’S DAY OPENS, main area of Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Exhibit runs through Nov. 11 during library hours of operation. Featuring excerpts of written works from the library’s local history collection and artifacts borrowed from local organizations and collections.
For more information, contact Library Director Heather Manchester or Annie Caplan, Adult Services Librarian, at (570) 888-2256 or acaplan@sayrepl.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 12:
GRAB AND GO BAGS, 10-11 a.m., Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly. Family Resource Center will have Grab and Go Bags for families and young children. Each bag contains a book, craft and activity.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Epiphany Parish Hall in the lower level of Epiphany Church, Sayre. Enter through the door at the bottom of the stairs at the southwest corner of the building. Masks are appropriate for those who have not been vaccinated. This week’s topic is “Holy Spirit,” presented by Kamie Hoey. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday.
Tuesday, Oct. 12 – Friday, Oct. 15:
COLLECTION OF ITEMS FOR STRAY HAVEN HUMANE SOCIETY, during regular hours of operation only, at Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Part of the statewide Great Give Back program, culminating with a special program with Sled Dogs of Smokey Hill on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. at East Waverly Park. Items for Stray Haven can also be donated at the Oct. 16 program.
Wednesday, Oct. 13:
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB LUNCHEON MEETING, noon, Airport Seniors Community Hall, Sayre. Bring dish to pass, beverage and tableware. Guests welcome. Call Ginny Malone at (570) 888-3712 for information.
COMMUNITY FLU SHOT CLINIC, 2-4 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Hosted by Tioga Opportunities, Inc. Shots available for individuals age 19 and older. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. Those arriving are asked to wear a mask and bring their insurance card. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information.
Thursday, Oct. 14
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY, 9-11 a.m. and 4-5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Please note: distribution will be from our large parking lot. Please don’t get out of your vehicle.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A delicious takeout only dinner of meatball sub, chips, carrot sticks, pickle, applesauce and brownie will be available from the Athens Rotary. Pick up is from the parking lot. Please stay in your vehicle.
FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER GUIDED NATURE HIKE, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Nichols Pond, 12 Owego St., Spencer. Family Resource Center in Tioga County program; young children and families can enjoy a nature walk. Find FRC information online at tioga.cce.cornell.edu or facebook.com/FRCTioga.
Friday, Oct. 15:
FRIDAY NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM, Bradford County Historical Society Museum’s Great Room, 109 Pine St., Towanda. Topic is “Wyalusing in the Age of Photography,” presented by Morgan Clinton, curator of the Wyalusing Valley Museum. Free; donations accepted at the door. The museum opens at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m. Pre-registration required; call (570) 265-2240 or email info@bradfordhistory.com to register.
Saturday, Oct. 16:
GREATER VALLEY EMS FREE DRIVE-THROUGH FLU SHOT CLINIC, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Lynch-Bustin Elementary School/Harlan Rowe Middle School complex, Athens. Sponsored by Guthrie. Clinic is open to anyone in the community who would like to receive a free flu shot. No appointment necessary. Limited number of shots; shots are available on a first come, first served basis. Attendees are expected to wear a mask as they arrive.
SNOW DOGS OF SMOKEY HILL PROGRAM, 11 a.m., East Waverly Park, Waverly. Presented by Waverly Free Library as part of the statewide Great Give Back program. Demonstrations, information on the sled dog group and donations of food and supplies for Stray Haven Humane Society. For more information, call the library at (607) 565-9341.
WOMEN IN THE MOUNTAINS, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Activities include swag making, outdoor cooking, outdoor photography, beekeeping, gardening and forestry/forest products. Please bring your own lunch. Space is limited for this free event, open to women age 16 and older. For more information, contact the park office at (570) 297-2734 or mtpisgahsp@pa.gov.
Sunday, Oct. 17:
A BLESSING OF THE PETS, 3 p.m., Muldoon Park, Waverly. Valley United Presbyterian Church will present a short prayer service, followed by individual blessings for the animals. All friendly, well-behaved pets (in a crate or on a leash) are welcome. You can also bring a photo if your pet doesn’t travel well. For more information, call Valley United Presbyterian Church at (607) 565-5683, or find us on Facebook.
Tuesday, Oct. 19:
RECITATION OF THE LIVING ROSARY, 7 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, corner of Clark and Chemung streets, Waverly. There is a full service elevator off the adjacent parking lot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.