Saturday, Dec. 11:
KIDS’ CHRISTMAS CRAFTS, 10 a.m.-noon, Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. Drop in to make your own Christmas ornaments including beaded snowflakes and craft stick Christmas trees. All ages are invited. Children and adults attending are asked to wear masks inside the library.
CHRISTMAS IN THE SQUARE, 12-3 p.m., Teaoga Square, downtown Athens. Hosted by Athens Business Association. Join in enjoying Christmas carols sung by local Valley children and some free hot cocoa and cookies.
VIRTUAL VISIT AND STORIES WITH SANTA, 10 a.m., via Zoom. Sayre Public Library will be hosting this virtual visit with Santa. Participating children will be able to pick up a gift bag from Santa at the library prior to the event.
LIVE NATIVITY, 6-8 p.m., East Smithfield United Methodist Church, 312 Church St. (across from Dandy). Rain date is Saturday, Dec. 18. Join us for a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. Hot chocolate and cookies. Check out our Facebook page for more information.
Monday, Dec. 13:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 12-5 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 207 S. Hopkins St., Sayre. Make your appointment to give blood by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Tuesday, Dec. 14:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 207 S. Hopkins St., Sayre. Make your appointment to give blood by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 1-6 p.m., Crossroads Family Ministries, 200 W. Lockhart St., Sayre. Make your appointment to give blood by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Epiphany Parish Hall in the lower level of Epiphany Church, Sayre. Enter through the door at the bottom of the stairs at the southwest corner of the building. Masks are appropriate for those who have not been vaccinated. This week’s topic is “The Acts of the Apostles,” presented by John Moliski. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday.
Wednesday, Dec. 15:
BLUE CHRISTMAS SERVICE, 7 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. A Christmas service of grieving, healing, prayer and a COVID lament for all those who lost loved ones to COVID. All are invited to this service of healing, comfort and hope for hurting hearts.
“COOKING WITH FAMILIES” VIRTUAL PROGRAM, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Young children and their families are invited to attend this child/parent activity facilitated by Tioga County Family Resource Center and nutrition educator staff. Key ingredients will be provided. Contact Joan Shultz at (607) 258-1208 or jes49@cornell.edu to receive the link.
Thursday, Dec. 16:
FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY MEAL, beginning at 4:30 as available, St. James Catholic Church in Waverly. The menu will be baked chicken breast, dressing, mashed potatoes, vegetable and dessert. Please enter from Chemung Street and follow sign to the garage behind the church for takeout serving.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Make your appointment to give blood by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Friday, Dec. 17:
FREE SANTA PHOTOS, 1-4 p.m., Ingersoll Rand Federal Credit Union lobby, 199 N. Main St., Athens. Hosted by IRFCU, The Dunn Group and Voelker Photography. Includes two 4- x 6-inch instant print photos at no charge.
Friday, Dec. 17 – Saturday, Dec. 18:
DESSERT THEATER PRODUCTION OF “CHRISTMAS WONDER!” at Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, 1/4 mile south of Springfield Road on Berwick Turnpike. Performances on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Admission is free with a ticket. Space is limited, so reserve spots early. Contact the church office for more information or to reserve your tickets at (570) 596-4003.
Saturday, Dec. 18:
CHRISTMAS IS FOR KIDS, 9 a.m.-noon, under the Sayre Theatre marque, 205 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Hosted by Choice 102 WAVR Radio. Community can donate new, unwrapped toys or monetary donation for Sayre Salvation Army to help local families this Christmas season.
BOOK FAIR WITH FREE BOOKS, 8 a.m.-noon, South Creek Lions Club, Route 14, Gillett (6 miles south of Elmira or 12 miles north of Troy). Hosted by the South Creek Lions Club, the event has a variety of books, all are offered free of charge. A donation jar will be available. Coffee, hot chocolate and cookies will be served.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.