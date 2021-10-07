RUMMAGE SALE, Church of the Redeemer, 201 South Wilber Ave., Sayre. Oct. 8 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and Oct. 9 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. This unique sale – with extraordinary items for sale – features custom framed artwork, fine quality goods, and useful household items.
Saturday, Oct. 9:
FUNDRAISER FOR LOGAN, a child cancer patient, at Broad Street Barber Shop, 403 Broad St., Waverly, from 8 a.m.-noon. Proceeds from haircuts and tips for the day will go to help the family with expenses. Donations also accepted. Free hot dogs and hamburgers. Live entertainment provided by Jay Floyd.
CHICKEN BARBECUE, 11 a.m.-gone, former Kmart parking lot, Elmira Street, Athens Township. Hosted by the First Baptist Church of Waverly.
DINNER, 4:30 p.m., South Creek Lions Hall, Route 14, Gillett. Ham, real mashed potatoes, vegetable, baked beans and homebaked fresh bread. Limited number of tables and chairs available; carry-out service is available and encouraged.
Saturday, Oct. 16:
SWISS STEAK DINNER, North Orwell Community Hall, 34142 Route 187, North Orwell. Pre-order and takeout only. Pick up from 3-5 p.m. Order deadline is Oct. 9; call Pat at (570) 247-7475 or Deb at (570) 744-2531. Cost is $13 per meal. Menu is Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash, creamy coleslaw, roll and apple crisp.
Sunday, Oct. 17:
CHICKEN AND BISCUIT DINNER AND SILENT AUCTION, 1-3 p.m., Barton Community Club. Takeouts available. Need not be present to win auction.
Saturday, Oct. 23:
FALL DINNER held by the Bradford County Democratic Committee (as part of a Northeast rally) at the Grouse (Towanda Country Club). For information or to make a reservation, call Joan at (570) 265-7877 or (570) 721-2503.
Saturday, Oct. 30:
LUKE’S HIDDEN HAVEN SPAGHETTI/MEATBALL DINNER AND SILENT AUCTION, noon-4 p.m., Rome Fire Hall. Eat in or take out. Cost is $8 per person. Benefit Luke’s Hidden Haven, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals.
