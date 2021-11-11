Thursday, Nov. 11:
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open from 9-11 a.m. and 4-5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A supply of basic groceries is available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Please note: distribution will be from the back of our parking lot. Registration is inside the Senior Door.
FREE TAKEOUT FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A delicious takeout only dinner of turkey with all the trimmings from Robert Packer Auxiliary will be available. Pick up is from the parking lot; please stay in your vehicle.
VALLEY COLOR GUARD VETERANS DAY SCHEDULE. Beginning at 9 a.m. at the Sayre VFW Post 1536. Then Athens Township Building at 9:10 a.m., Athens monument on South Main Street (across from library) at 9:20 a.m., Athens American Legion Post 246 at 9:30 a.m., Oliver Brown Memorial at 10 a.m., Sayre Sons of Italy Lodge No. 1342 at 10:10 a.m., Howard Elmer Park at 10:30 a.m., Catholic War Veterans No. 773 (East Side of Sayre) at 10:40 a.m., J.E. Wheelock Fire Hall in Milltown at 11:10 a.m., Sayre American Legion Post No. 283 in Milltown at 11:20 a.m., Rest Cemetery in Sayre at 12 p.m., Waverly-Barton Fire Hall at 12:10 p.m., Waverly American Legion Monument at 12:20 p.m., Waverly War Memorial Stadium at 12:30 p.m., Muldoon Park in Waverly at 12:40 p.m., South Waverly Community Hall at 12:50 p.m., and Waverly VFW Post No. 8104 at 1 p.m.
VETERANS DAY PROGRAM, 11 a.m., Glenn A. Warner Memorial Hall of VFW Post No. 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. Veterans of World War II, Korea and Vietnam and peacetime invite veterans of modern warfare of Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan for a welcome home on Veterans Day. Public invited to recognize veterans and are encouraged to bring wartime memorabilia for the display table.
Friday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 14:
”THE CRUCIBLE,” Straughn Auditorium of Mansfield University. Presented by the Mansfield University Music Department and Mansfield Opera Theatre. Shows Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 14 at 2:30 p.m. “The Crucible” is a dramatic opera with music by American composer Robert Ward and based on Arthur Miller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play. Admission is free and masks are required for attendees.
Saturday, Nov. 13:
COLLECTION OF “SCOUTING FOR FOOD” ITEMS. Scouts from Boy Scouts of America Five Rivers Council distributed sticky notes on doors of area homes. Scouts will pick up donations of non-perishable foods on this date; place food items on your porch by 9 a.m.
Area residents can also visit their local TOPS store to purchase and donate food. Items collected will go to food pantries in the community to help feed the needy.
SATURDAY STORYTIME AND BLOCK PARTY, 10 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. Attendees can read stories, sing songs, make crafts and build with blocks. All ages are invited to attend.
THE SALVATION ARMY SIGNUPS, 9 a.m.-noon, The Salvation Army, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. For families needing assistance with toys and food for Christmas. Please bring picture ID for everyone in household age 18 and older, proof of ID for children, proof of residency and proof of household income. Open to residents in Athens, Sayre and Waverly school districts. For more information, call (570) 888-2153.
Saturday, Nov. 13 – Sunday, Nov. 14:
QUILT SHOW AND SALE, Waverly Historical Society Museum, 435 Chemung St., Waverly. Nov. 13 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Nov. 14 from 1-4 p.m. Featuring quilters from the local area. Endless Mountains Quilt Guild will be selling raffle tickets for their 2022 quilt raffle. Free admission; donation jar for those wishing to support the ongoing operations of the museum.
Monday, Nov. 15:
FREE COMMUNITY TAKEOUT MEAL, 4-5 p.m., The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Takeout meal includes meatloaf, potatoes, vegetable, fruit, dessert and beverage. Those wishing a dinner for someone not in attendance may come after 4:30 p.m. Food items will be available.
Tuesday, Nov. 16:
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON SOCIETY is canceling their Nov. 16 meeting at the Athens Wesleyan Church.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Epiphany Parish Hall in the lower level of Epiphany Church, Sayre. Enter through the door at the bottom of the stairs at the southwest corner of the building. Masks are appropriate for those who have not been vaccinated. This week’s topic is “Recreation,” presented by John Moliski. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday.
GRAB AND GO BAGS, 10-11 a.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Family Resource Center will have Grab and Go bags for families and young children. Each bag contains a book, craft and activity.
Wednesday, Nov. 17:
POP UP PANTRY, 1 p.m., Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 4981 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Through Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP). Free food for those in need.
Thursday, Nov. 18:
FREE COMMUNITY DRIVE-THROUGH MEAL, 4:30 p.m. as available, St. James Catholic Church, Waverly. Menu is hearty goulash, vegetable and dessert. Serving will be from the white garage behind the church. Enter from Chemung Street and follow the signs.
Friday, Nov. 19:
THE MOM EVENT LIVESTREAM, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Waverly First Baptist Church, 23 Tioga St., Waverly. The church will be hosting The Mom Event livestream, which brings women together to hear encouraging messages and be inspired and refreshed in their relationship to God. To find out more, go to www.momevent.org. For questions, call the church at (607) 565-9593. To register, go to https://events.rightnowmedia.org/attendee/site/5496.
Saturday, Nov. 20:
SURVIVING THE HOLIDAYS SEMINAR, 5-7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 701 W. Pine St., Athens. A helpful, encouraging seminar for people facing the holidays after a loved one’s death. There is a suggested donation of $10 per participant. To register, visit griefshare.org/holidays. For more information, call Calvary Baptist Church at (570) 888-5324 or email office@cbcathens.org.
