CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR AND BAKE SALE, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Homemade breads, cookies, pies, pumpkin rolls, caramel popcorn. Chili and crackers available from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Great opportunity to pick up Christmas gifts and unique items for friends and family on your Christmas list. Gift wrapping or bagging available on site. For more information, call the church office at (607) 565-8650.
Thursday, Nov. 25:
15TH ANNUAL SAYRE TURKEY TROT. Beginning and ending (in-person) in front of Sayre Theatre, 205 S. Elmer Ave. Registration closes Nov. 21. Virtual race option is also available. No race day or last-minute registration available. Registration online only; visit www.sayreturkeytrot.com for details and to register. Kids Fun Run begins at 9:30 a.m., 5K race begins at 10 a.m. Proceeds benefit Guthrie’s Cancer Care Fund.
Saturday, Nov. 27:
7TH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS MARKET, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. Browse vendors selling items from Christmas décor to alpaca products. Mediterranean Tastes food truck and Fast Lane Philly’s will have food for sale. Listen to Ulysses S. Grant at 11:30 a.m. speaking about Christmas during the Civil War. There will also be a visit from Santa. Visitors invited to visit the Angel Tree and choose a tag to donate books to local schoolkids.
Sunday, Dec. 5:
THE VALLEY CHORUS PRESENTS, “DO YOU HEAR WHAT I HEAR?” The Valley Chorus will present its Christmas concert at 3 p.m., Waverly High School auditorium. Advance tickets on sale at Jolly Farmer in Waverly or Yale’s Music Store in Athens.
