Thursday, Oct. 21:
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL, St. James Catholic Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly. Sponsored by North Barton Grange. Menu will be a choice of either a pork sandwich or steakum sandwich, chips and applesauce. Serving begins at 4:30 p.m.; please enter from Chemung Street and follow signs.
FOURTH ANNUAL VETERANS EXPO, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., in the Grand Ballroom of Tioga Downs Casino Resort, Nichols. Resource and information fair that is free for veterans, their family, care providers and the public. More than 50 agencies and organizations. Hosted and sponsored by the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency and Tioga Downs. For more information, call Mike at (607) 687-8239.
Friday, Oct. 22:
”WILD ABOUT TURKEYS” VIRTUAL PROGRAM, 6:30 p.m., conducted via Microsoft Teams; a link will be provided to registered attendees. Scheduled by Mt. Pisgah State Park. Program will focus on biology, history, conservation efforts and habitat needs of the Eastern Wild Turkey. For more information or to register, contact the park office at (570) 297-2734 or mtpisgahsp@pa.gov.
Saturday, Oct. 23:
SNOW DOGS OF SMOKEY HILL PROGRAM, 11 a.m., Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly. Presented by Waverly Free Library as part of the statewide Great Give Back program. Program was postponed from Oct. 16, due to inclement weather. Demonstrations, information on the sled dog group and accepting donations of food and supplies for Stray Haven Humane Society. For more information, call the library at (607) 565-9341.
JAMES WEBB TELESCOPE LAUNCH CELEBRATION, 2 p.m., Mt. Pisgah State Park Pavilion, Troy. Community event will celebrate the December 2021 launch of the James Webb Telescope. Event will feature an expert from NASA, a pop-up planetarium presented by Kopernik Observatory and Science Museum, Girl Scouts STEM van, the bookmobile, and poster exhibits in tribute to the many women of STEM and exploration of the exoplanets. Open to all ages, but may be best understood by those in middle school and above.
TRUNK OR TREAT, 1-3 p.m., Tioga Catholic Charities, 139 Roki Blvd., Owego. Hot dogs and burgers, face painting, pumpkin painting and costume contest (ages 2-12).
DEDICATION CEREMONY for roadside sign that has been installed in honor of the late Frank Nathaniel Moore, 2 p.m. at Cemetery Road, which intersects SR 187 just south of North Orwell Community Hall. Moore was a North Orwell resident who was captain of a county regiment during the Spanish-American War and served in the Pa. House of Representatives for three terms. If attending, please park in the North Orwell Union Church parking lot; attendees will be shuttled to the dedication site. In event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the church and attendees can drive to the site at their convenience.
Sunday, Oct. 24:
BOOK SIGNING WITH WILLIAM H. BREWSTER, 1-5 p.m., Waverly Historical Society Museum, 435 Chemung St., Waverly. Brewster, a native of Waverly, will give a presentation with the history of his books from 1:30-2 p.m. and then will take questions. Copies of his books will be available for sale, with proceeds to benefit the museum.
SERVICE OF PRAYER AND HEALING, 6 p.m., Waverly First Baptist Church, 23 Tioga St., Waverly. All are invited to join in this special worship opportunity. To learn more, call the church office at (607) 565-9593.
Tuesday, Oct. 26:
GRAB AND GO BAGS, 10-11 a.m., Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly. Family Resource Center will have Grab and Go Bags for families and young children. Each bag contains a book, craft and activity.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Epiphany Parish Hall in the lower level of Epiphany Church, Sayre. Enter through the door at the bottom of the stairs at the southwest corner of the building. Masks are appropriate for those who have not been vaccinated. This week’s topic is “The Church: The Body of Christ,” presented by John Moliski. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday.
Wednesday, Oct. 27:
TRICK-OR-TREAT NIGHT, 6-8 p.m., Towanda Borough. Rain date is Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.
BOOK DISCUSSION, 6 p.m., via Zoom. The Bradford County Library presents author Derek Maxfield discussing his book “Hellmira: The Union’s Most Infamous POW Camp of the Civil War.” Contact the library at bclibrary@bradfordco.org or call (570) 297-2436.
Thursday, Oct. 28:
TRICK-OR-TREAT NIGHT, 6-8 p.m., Athens Borough; Sayre Borough; South Waverly Borough.
TRICK-OR-TREAT NIGHT, 6-7:30 p.m., Village of Waverly.
TRUNK OR TREAT, 6-8 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 701 W. Pine St., Athens. Stop in for a photo booth, hotdogs and plenty of candy to go around.
ANNUAL HALLOWEEN COSTUME CONTEST, 5:30 p.m., Town of Chemung Volunteer Fire Department’s fire station. Townwide trick-or-treating starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m.
