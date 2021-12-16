Thursday, Dec. 16:
FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY MEAL, beginning at 4:30 as available, St. James Catholic Church in Waverly. The menu will be baked chicken breast, dressing, mashed potatoes, vegetable and dessert. Please enter from Chemung Street and follow sign to the garage behind the church for takeout serving.
SAYRE CHRISTMAS STROLL, 5-8 p.m., downtown Sayre. Stroll downtown, visit the shops and restaurants and enjoy the holiday spirit. Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch will be there. Listen to the ukulele stylings of Brian Manchester playing Christmas favorites at the Sayre Public Library until 7:30 p.m. Event presented by Sayre Business Association.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Make your appointment to give blood by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Friday, Dec. 17:
FREE SANTA PHOTOS, 1-4 p.m., Ingersoll Rand Federal Credit Union lobby, 199 N. Main St., Athens. Hosted by IRFCU, The Dunn Group and Voelker Photography. Includes two 4- x 6-inch instant print photos at no charge.
Friday, Dec. 17 – Saturday, Dec. 18:
DESSERT THEATER PRODUCTION OF “CHRISTMAS WONDER!” at Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, 1/4 mile south of Springfield Road on Berwick Turnpike. Performances on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Admission is free with a ticket. Space is limited, so reserve spots early. Contact the church office for more information or to reserve your tickets at (570) 596-4003.
Saturday, Dec. 18:
CHRISTMAS IS FOR KIDS, 9 a.m.-noon, under the Sayre Theatre marque, 205 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Hosted by Choice 102 WAVR Radio. Community can donate new, unwrapped toys or give monetary donation for Sayre Salvation Army to help local families this Christmas season.
“AN EVENING IN BETHLEHEM” LIVE NATIVITY AND DRAMA, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., Greater Valley Assembly of God Church, 104 S. Main St., Athens. Free live, outdoor presentation of the Christmas Story. Live animals, hot chocolate, coffee, chili, music, prizes, coloring pages, cookies, candy and more. Please dress for the weather. For more information, call (570) 888-3202.
“WINTER BIRDING AND THE VALUE OF WETLANDS” PROGRAM, 10 a.m., Carantouan Greenway’s Wildwood Nature Reserve, off Shepard Road in Waverly. With nature guides Marty Borko and Rich Hanlon. Dress for the weather. Come prepared for a one-mile hike along the trails.
BOOK FAIR WITH FREE BOOKS, 8 a.m.-noon, South Creek Lions Club, Route 14, Gillett (6 miles south of Elmira or 12 miles north of Troy). Hosted by the South Creek Lions Club, the event has a variety of books, all are offered free of charge. A donation jar will be available. Coffee, hot chocolate and cookies will be served.
FREE MOVIE EVENT, 2 p.m., Tioga County Boys and Girls Club, 201 Erie St., Owego. The movie, “Frozen II,” will be shown. Open to all ages. All attendees under age 18 receive a free popcorn and snowcone. For more information, call (607) 687-0690.
Saturday, Dec. 18 and Sunday, Dec. 19:
DRIVE-THROUGH FIRST CHRISTMAS EVENT, Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Both days from 6-7:30 p.m. The church will host a COVID-safe, drive through Christmas pageant. Community members invited to drive around the building and view four animated scenes featuring live actors and scripture reading from the safety of their own vehicle. Free; all are welcome. Enter via the driveway on Pennsylvania Avenue.
Sunday, Dec. 19:
SERVICE OF PRAYER AND HEALING, 6 p.m., Waverly First Baptist Church, 23 Tioga St., Waverly. All are invited to join in this special worship opportunity. To learn more, call the church office at (607) 565-9593.
CHRISTMAS SERVICE, 9:30 a.m., Milan United Methodist Church. There will be the reading of the scriptures of the nativity accompanied by the singing of Christmas carols. A candlelight vigil will conclude the service. All are welcome to attend this special worship service.
CHRISTMAS CANTATA, during 10 a.m. worship, Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Performed by the church choir.
Monday, Dec. 20:
FREE COMMUNITY TAKEOUT MEAL, 4-5 p.m., The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Takeouts only. Menu is hamburger on roll, chips, fruit, dessert and beverage. Those wishing a meal for someone not in attendance should come after 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Epiphany Parish Hall in the lower level of Epiphany Church, Sayre. Enter through the door at the bottom of the stairs at the southwest corner of the building. Masks are appropriate for those who have not been vaccinated. This week’s topic is “Letters and Revelation,” presented by John Schoonover. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday.
Wednesday, Dec. 22:
FREE POP-UP FOOD PANTRY, 11 a.m., Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 4981 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Through Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP). Free food for those in need.
”COOKING WITH FAMILIES” VIRTUAL PROGRAM, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Young children and their families are invited to attend this child/parent activity facilitated by Tioga County Family Resource Center and nutrition educator staff. Key ingredients will be provided. Contact Joan Shultz at (607) 258-1208 or jes49@cornell.edu to receive the link.
DONALD SR. AND GRACE CASTELLUCCI MEMORIAL BLOOD DRIVE, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge No. 1039, 223 Front St., Owego. This is the 25th and final memorial blood drive sponsored by Town of Owego Supervisor, Donald Castellucci Jr. in loving memory of his parents, Donald and Grace Castellucci. All who donate will receive a to-go pasta meal of homemade rigatoni and meatballs. Food donations for Tompkins/Tioga Catholic Charities’ shelter in Apalachin will be collected. Sign up at www.redcrossblood.org.
