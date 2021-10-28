Thursday, Oct. 28:

PANCAKE BREAKFAST FUNDRAISER, 9:30-11 a.m., Valley Active Living Center, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee and orange juice, all for $5. Proceeds benefit activities of the Valley Active Living Center. For more information, call (570) 888-2387.

Saturday, Oct. 30:

LUKE’S HIDDEN HAVEN SPAGHETTI/MEATBALL DINNER AND SILENT AUCTION, noon-4 p.m., Rome Fire Hall. Eat in or take out. Cost is $8 per person. Benefit Luke’s Hidden Haven, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals.

Friday, Nov. 5:

HOLIDAY CRAFT BAZAAR AND BAKE SALE, 5-7 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Plan to do your holiday shopping of unique, one-of-a-kind creative items. Light desserts and beverages will be available.

VALLEY DANCE, 7-11 p.m. (doors open at 6:45 p.m.), VFW Post No. 1536 banquet room, West Lockhart St., Sayre. All are welcome (ages 18 and older); $7 per person admission fee. Bring a dish to pass will be appreciated. The dance provides snacks and beverages (no alcohol permitted). The DJ will take requests (no rap or hard rock). For information, call (570) 888-0040.

Saturday, Nov. 6:

HOLIDAY CRAFT BAZAAR AND BAKE SALE continues from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Lots of unique, creative items for your shopping pleasure. Lunch will be available.

