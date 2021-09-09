Through Sept. 30:
FEED THE BUS FOR CHOP (CHILD HUNGER OUTREACH PARTNERS), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, at the parking lot of Chandler’s Market, 448 N. Keystone Ave., Sayre. In memory of Jaymz Maurice Altieri (Sept. 23, 2005 – May 5, 2021). Fill the bus food drive; non-perishable food items can be donated. For more information, contact Bill Snyder III at (570) 497-7398 or Liz Terwilliger at (570) 731-0822.
Thursday, Sept. 9:
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open from 9-11 a.m. and 4-5:30 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Please note the hours of operation change. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. Please note: I.D. is required for all clients. Distribution will be from our large parking lot. Please don’t get out of your vehicle.
FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. The Valley Kiwanis will serve Sloppy Joes, macaroni salad, fruit cup and cookie. Distribution will be from our large parking lot. Please don’t get out of your vehicle.
ATHENS SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square Park, downtown Athens. Music by “Gypsies.” Free. Public invited. Bring your own lawn chair.
AUDITIONS for the Troy Community Theater’s production of “Moms Murder Club,” 6 p.m., at The Studio of Troy, 795 Canton St. Auditions open to the public. Additional auditions Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. Auditions for three males and eight females. For questions, call Jim Blade at (570) 529-0620.
Friday, Sept. 10:
SAYRE HISTORICAL SOCIETY HISTORY UNDER THE STARS PROGRAM, outdoors on Sayre Historical Society Museum lawn, 103 S. Lehigh Ave., Sayre (bring own lawn chairs or blankets). Museum open for tours at 6 p.m., program at 7:30 p.m. Topic is “The Trolley Connecting Our Valley – The Waverly, Sayre and Athens Trolley Company,” presented by renowned Sayre historian Jim Nobles.
Saturday, Sept. 11:
6TH ANNUAL VALLEY WALK AGAINST SUICIDE, Riverfront Park, Sayre. Registration at 10 a.m. Walk begins at 11 a.m. Donations will be accepted and will help fund the event. Donations can also be mailed to Valley Suicide Prevention and Awareness, 1766 Elmira St., #204, Sayre, PA 18840.
RINGING OF THE CHURCH BELL TO HONOR THOSE LOST ON 9/11, Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. The church will open its doors beginning at 8:45 a.m. to ring the bell once for each person who lost their lives in terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Community members invited to join in and assist in ringing the bell. After ringing the bell, participants can proceed to the sanctuary for a time of remembrance and solitude or exit quietly. Masks must be worn by everyone on the church premises as a COVID-19 safety precaution.
CHEMUNG FIRE DEPARTMENT 9/11 ANNIVERSARY MEMORIAL/REFLECTION SERVICE to remember and honor those lives lost and injured in the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001. Beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Chemung Fire Station, 679 Main St., Chemung. Program will last approximately one hour. Light refreshments to follow. Open to all community members and surrounding fire departments and response agencies.
NORTH ROME WESLEYAN CHURCH’S ANNUAL SPORTSMAN EXPO, across from Dollar General, Route 187, Rome (new location). Free admission, free dinner, free door prizes. All are welcome; open to the public. Sportsman show with vendors and exhibits from 12-5 p.m. Pig roast dinner at 5 p.m. Guest speaker at 6 p.m. is Duck Dynasty’s John Godwin, an avid hunter and fisherman. For more information, visit FB.com/NorthRomeSportsmanBanquet or call (570) 888-9900.
YOUTH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPLORATION DAY AND FISHING DERBY, 1-3 p.m., Mt. Pisgah State Park lakeside pavilion, Troy. Live raptor demos, amphibian touch tanks, 4-H petting zoo, exploration stations, fishing derby with prizes, and more. To register, visit the Bradford County 4-H or Friends of Mt. Pisgah pages on Facebook for the sign-up link in the comments section.
Sunday, Sept. 12:
FREE FOLK MOUNTAIN GOSPEL CONCERT, 6 p.m., Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 4981 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Don and Donna Mohl will perform a concert of gospel music. Refreshments to follow.
Tuesday, Sept. 14:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School Music Room. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. This week’s topic is “Divine Revelation: Scripture, Tradition and Authority in the Church,” presented by John Schoonover. Access is through door at back of school; parking in back of school. Masks are appropriate for those who have not been vaccinated.
Wednesday, Sept. 15:
TEDDY BEAR PICNIC, 1-3 p.m., Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly. Hosted by Tioga County Family Resource Center. Young children and their families are invited to attend this child/parent activity. Contact Joan Shultz at (607) 258-1208 or jes49@cornell.edu to register.
Thursday, Sept. 16:
TAKEOUT COMMUNITY FREE MEAL, 4:30 p.m. as available, St. James Catholic Church in Waverly. Menu will feature stuffed green peppers and will be takeout only, served from the white garage behind the church. Please enter from Chemung Street and follow the signs.
ATHENS SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square Park, downtown Athens. Music by “Flashback.” Free. Public invited. Bring your own lawn chair.
Friday, Sept. 17:
FRIDAY NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM, Bradford County Historical Society Museum’s Great Room, 109 Pine St., Towanda. Topic is “Remembering the Historic Williamsport and Elmira Railroad,” presented by Mary Ellen Kunst. Free; donations accepted at the door. The museum opens at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m. Pre-registration required; call (570) 265-2240 or email info@bradfordhistory.com to register.
