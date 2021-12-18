Saturday, Dec. 18:
CHRISTMAS IS FOR KIDS, 9 a.m.-noon, under the Sayre Theatre marque, 205 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Hosted by Choice 102 WAVR Radio. Community can donate new, unwrapped toys or give monetary donation for Sayre Salvation Army to help local families this Christmas season.
“AN EVENING IN BETHLEHEM” LIVE NATIVITY AND DRAMA, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., Greater Valley Assembly of God Church, 104 S. Main St., Athens. Free live, outdoor presentation of the Christmas Story. Live animals, hot chocolate, coffee, chili, music, prizes, coloring pages, cookies, candy and more. Please dress for the weather. For more information, call (570) 888-3202.
BOOK FAIR WITH FREE BOOKS, 8 a.m.-noon, South Creek Lions Club, Route 14, Gillett (6 miles south of Elmira or 12 miles north of Troy). Hosted by the South Creek Lions Club, the event has a variety of books, all are offered free of charge. A donation jar will be available. Coffee, hot chocolate and cookies will be served.
DESSERT THEATER PRODUCTION OF “CHRISTMAS WONDER!” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, 1/4 mile south of Springfield Road on Berwick Turnpike. Admission is free with a ticket. Space is limited, so reserve spots early. Contact the church office for more information or to reserve your tickets at (570) 596-4003.
FREE MOVIE EVENT, 2 p.m., Tioga County Boys and Girls Club, 201 Erie St., Owego. The movie, “Frozen II,” will be shown. Open to all ages. All attendees under age 18 receive a free popcorn and snowcone. For more information, call (607) 687-0690.
Saturday, Dec. 18 and Sunday, Dec. 19:
DRIVE-THROUGH FIRST CHRISTMAS EVENT, Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Both days from 6-7:30 p.m. The church will host a COVID-safe, drive through Christmas pageant. Community members invited to drive around the building and view four animated scenes featuring live actors and scripture reading from the safety of their own vehicle. Free; all are welcome. Enter via the driveway on Pennsylvania Avenue.
Sunday, Dec. 19:
SERVICE OF PRAYER AND HEALING, 6 p.m., Waverly First Baptist Church, 23 Tioga St., Waverly. All are invited to join in this special worship opportunity. To learn more, call the church office at (607) 565-9593.
TIME OF CAROL SINGING. Valley Cities Church of Christ invites the community to join in a time of carol singing from the porch and sidewalk at 701 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre, at 1:30 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call (607) 280-1732.
CHRISTMAS SERVICE, 9:30 a.m., Milan United Methodist Church. There will be the reading of the scriptures of the nativity accompanied by the singing of Christmas carols. A candlelight vigil will conclude the service. All are welcome to attend this special worship service.
Monday, Dec. 20:
FREE COMMUNITY TAKEOUT MEAL, 4-5 p.m., The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Takeouts only. Menu is hamburger on roll, chips, fruit, dessert and beverage. Those wishing a meal for someone not in attendance should come after 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Epiphany Parish Hall in the lower level of Epiphany Church, Sayre. Enter through the door at the bottom of the stairs at the southwest corner of the building. Masks are appropriate for those who have not been vaccinated. This week’s topic is “Letters and Revelation,” presented by John Schoonover. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday.
Wednesday, Dec. 22:
FREE POP-UP FOOD PANTRY, 11 a.m., Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 4981 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Through Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP). Free food for those in need.
”COOKING WITH FAMILIES” VIRTUAL PROGRAM, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Young children and their families are invited to attend this child/parent activity facilitated by Tioga County Family Resource Center and nutrition educator staff. Key ingredients will be provided. Contact Joan Shultz at (607) 258-1208 or jes49@cornell.edu to receive the link.
DONALD SR. AND GRACE CASTELLUCCI MEMORIAL BLOOD DRIVE, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge No. 1039, 223 Front St., Owego. This is the 25th and final memorial blood drive sponsored by Town of Owego Supervisor, Donald Castellucci Jr. in loving memory of his parents, Donald and Grace Castellucci. All who donate will receive a to-go pasta meal of homemade rigatoni and meatballs. Food donations for Tompkins/Tioga Catholic Charities’ shelter in Apalachin will be collected. Sign up at www.redcrossblood.org.
Friday, Dec. 24:
CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICE, 6 p.m., Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Special readings, songs of Christmas and instrumentals.
CHRISTMAS EVE FESTIVAL OF NINE LESSONS AND CAROLS, 7 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. WUMC will celebrate the birth of our savior with a Christmas Eve festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, including the church’s handbell choir playing “Silent Night” to the candle light of your choice. All are welcome, come as you are!
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE OF “CANDLELIGHT AND COMMUNION,” 7 p.m., Sayre Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre. All are invited to our celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. For more information, call (570) 888-2683.
