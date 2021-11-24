Thursday, Nov. 25:
FREE DRIVE-THROUGH COMMUNITY SUPPER, 4 p.m. until gone, Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. Chicken and biscuits will be served. This is a free event; however, donations are greatly appreciated.
Friday, Nov. 26:
SAYRE BOROUGH CHRISTMAS PARADE, 6:30 p.m., downtown Sayre. Theme is “Light Up the Night – 2021.”
Friday, Nov. 26 – Saturday, Nov. 27:
19TH ANNUAL SLEEPOUT, held by The Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches. From Nov. 26 at 3 p.m. through Nov. 27 at 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Guthrie’s Desmond Street practice (former Newberry’s building). Representatives from the community will take shifts in the cold and accept donations for The Bridge’s event aimed at raising funds and awareness for those in need in our community.
FOURTH ANNUAL 24-HOUR HYMNATHON presented by organist Robert Oldroyd. At the First Presbyterian Church of Troy, 1060 W. Main St., from Nov. 26 at 5 p.m. to Nov. 27 at 5 p.m. All donations from this performance help support the church’s Pipe Organ Fund.
Saturday, Nov. 27:
THE GLORYWAY QUARTET CONCERT, 6 p.m., Sayre Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre. Join in an evening of good old-fashioned gospel music. A love offering will be taken to support the group’s music ministry. Call (570) 888-2683.
MODEL TRAIN DAY, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sayre Historical Society Museum, South Lehigh Avenue, downtown Sayre. Two operating HO Scale model train layouts. Railroad memorabilia vendors. Presentation on Weathering Model Trains by Aaron Dickson at 1 p.m. Free admission; all ages welcome.
Tuesday, Nov. 30:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Epiphany Parish Hall in the lower level of Epiphany Church, Sayre. Enter through the door at the bottom of the stairs at the southwest corner of the building. Masks are appropriate for those who have not been vaccinated. This week’s topic is “The Ministry of Jesus,” presented by Kamie Hoey. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday.
Friday, Dec. 3:
LIGHTS ON THE RIVER, 5-8 p.m., downtown Owego. Hosted by Historic Owego Marketplace. Jugglers and magicians, local bands and strolling musicians, cider and doughnuts and fun things to do. Fireworks at 8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 3 – Saturday, Dec. 4:
HOMETOWN CHRISTMAS, Towanda. On Dec. 3, Christmas tree lighting at the Courthouse on Main Street at 6:30 p.m. with hot cocoa booth, caroling, gingerbread house making and a mailbox with letters for Santa. On Dec. 4, Photos with Santa, cookie decorating, holiday marketplace, pony rides, storytime with Mrs. Claus, holiday movies, free cocoa, cider, popcorn, cotton candy and coffee. A drive-through parade will be held Dec. 4 at 5 p.m., with an appearance by Santa at the end of the parade.
Saturday, Dec. 4:
BOOK SIGNING, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Horn’s True Value, South Waverly. Author Dennis Lantz will sign copies of his newest book, “Pine Street and the Dino-Beast Clones.” All his novels will be available for purchase.
Saturday, Dec. 4 – Sunday, Dec. 5:
HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. both days, Rockwell Museum, 111 Cedar St., Corning. Free admission for all ages to help bring in the holiday season. For more information, call (607) 937-5386.
Sunday, Dec. 5:
FREE COMMUNITY MOVIE, 12:30 p.m., Sayre Theatre, 205 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Coldwell Banker Preferred Properties and Zen Den Yoga and Wellness Center are hosting this free movie matinee. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will be shown. Free popcorn and soda.
THE NEEDHAMS CONCERT, 6 p.m., East Smithfield Federated Church, corner of Church and Main streets. The Needhams will be returning for the annual Christmas concert. A love offering will be taken.
