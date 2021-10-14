Through Friday, Oct. 15:
COLLECTION OF ITEMS FOR STRAY HAVEN HUMANE SOCIETY, during regular hours of operation only, at Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Part of the statewide Great Give Back program, culminating with a special program with Sled Dogs of Smokey Hill on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. at East Waverly Park. Items for Stray Haven can also be donated at the Oct. 16 program.
SECOND ANNUAL COAT DRIVE, held by South Creek Lions Club in Gillett and Morgan Contracting. Coats, gloves, hats and mittens can be dropped off at Woody’s Store in Gillett, Curren RV in Pine City, N.Y., or at State Farm Insurance in Troy.
Thursday, Oct. 14
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY, 9-11 a.m. and 4-5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Please note: distribution will be from our large parking lot. Please don’t get out of your vehicle.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A delicious takeout only dinner of meatball sub, chips, carrot sticks, pickle, applesauce and brownie will be available from the Athens Rotary. Pick up is from the parking lot. Please stay in your vehicle.
FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER GUIDED NATURE HIKE, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Nichols Pond, 12 Owego St., Spencer. Family Resource Center in Tioga County program; young children and families can enjoy a nature walk. Find FRC information online at tioga.cce.cornell.edu or facebook.com/FRCTioga.
Friday, Oct. 15:
FRIDAY NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM, Bradford County Historical Society Museum’s Great Room, 109 Pine St., Towanda. Topic is “Wyalusing in the Age of Photography,” presented by Morgan Clinton, curator of the Wyalusing Valley Museum. Free; donations accepted at the door. The museum opens at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m. Pre-registration required; call (570) 265-2240 or email info@bradfordhistory.com to register.
Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16:
HUGE FAMILY CLOTHING AND HOUSEHOLD ITEMS GIVEAWAY, Independent Church of Towanda, 109 Cherry St., Towanda. Oct. 15 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Oct. 16 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Bring some boxes and bags and help yourself to whatever you find. Clothing, outerwear and shoes for all ages and sizes and household items and toys. Please, no early birds.
Saturday, Oct. 16:
GREATER VALLEY EMS FREE DRIVE-THROUGH FLU SHOT CLINIC, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Lynch-Bustin Elementary School/Harlan Rowe Middle School complex, Athens. Sponsored by Guthrie. Clinic is open to anyone in the community who would like to receive a free flu shot. No appointment necessary. Limited number of shots; shots are available on a first come, first served basis. Attendees are expected to wear a mask as they arrive.
SNOW DOGS OF SMOKEY HILL PROGRAM, 11 a.m., East Waverly Park, Waverly. Presented by Waverly Free Library as part of the statewide Great Give Back program. Demonstrations, information on the sled dog group and donations of food and supplies for Stray Haven Humane Society. For more information, call the library at (607) 565-9341.
WOMEN IN THE MOUNTAINS, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Activities include swag making, outdoor cooking, outdoor photography, beekeeping, gardening and forestry/forest products. Please bring your own lunch. Space is limited for this free event, open to women age 16 and older. For more information, contact the park office at (570) 297-2734 or mtpisgahsp@pa.gov.
Sunday, Oct. 17:
A BLESSING OF THE PETS, 3 p.m., Muldoon Park, Waverly. Valley United Presbyterian Church will present a short prayer service, followed by individual blessings for the animals. All friendly, well-behaved pets (in a crate or on a leash) are welcome. You can also bring a photo if your pet doesn’t travel well. For more information, call Valley United Presbyterian Church at (607) 565-5683, or find us on Facebook.
MANSFIELD UNIVERSITY MUSIC DEPARTMENT’S ANNUAL FALL CHORAL COLLAGE, 2:30 p.m., Steadman Theatre on MU campus. Program will feature works from the Renaissance to the 21st century. Free public concert, but attendees need to reserve tickets. To reserve tickets, call (570) 662-4710 or email sherbst@mansfield.edu. Those attending are asked to wear a mask. The concert will also be livestreamed at: https://youtu.be/HjPTI0M84T4.
HYMNSING LECTURE, 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Troy. Music Director Robert Oldroyd will present a hymnsing lecture on seven favorite and famous hymns, their history, myths and creators. This performance is free and open to the public.
Monday, Oct. 18:
FREE COMMUNITY TAKEOUT MEAL, 4-5 p.m., The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Takeouts only. Menu is beef stew over biscuit, cabbage salad, roll/butter, fruit, dessert and beverage. Those wishing a meal for someone not in attendance may come at 4:45 p.m. A small bag of food will be available.
Tuesday, Oct. 19:
RECITATION OF THE LIVING ROSARY, 7 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, corner of Clark and Chemung streets, Waverly. St. James Altar & Rosary Society will sponsor a Living Rosary in honor of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Masks are not required for the rosary. There is a full service elevator off the adjacent parking lot. All are welcome to join in the prayer to Mary.
KIDS’ CRAFTS: FALL LANTERNS, 3-4:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. Make your own fall lantern from a Mason jar. All ages invited. Children and adults are asked to wear masks inside the library.
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON CLUB MEETING, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Meeting starts at 6 p.m. with a covered dish supper; those attending the supper, please bring own table service and dish to pass. Brief business meeting after the meal. At 7:30 p.m., the program, “Birds, Wonderful Birds,” will be presented by Ritchie Lettis from the Waterman Center. Club meetings are open to the public; all are welcome to attend. For questions, call Inga at (607) 425-7426.
GRAB AND GO BAGS, 10-11 a.m., Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly. Family Resource Center will have Grab and Go Bags for families and young children. Each bag contains a book, craft and activity.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Epiphany Parish Hall in the lower level of Epiphany Church, Sayre. Enter through the door at the bottom of the stairs at the southwest corner of the building. Masks are appropriate for those who have not been vaccinated. This week’s topic is “Mary, Our Blessed Mother,” presented by Maureen Wright. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.