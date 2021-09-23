Through Sept. 30:
FEED THE BUS FOR CHOP (CHILD HUNGER OUTREACH PARTNERS), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, at the parking lot of Chandler’s Market, 448 N. Keystone Ave., Sayre. In memory of Jaymz Maurice Altieri (Sept. 23, 2005 – May 5, 2021). Fill the bus food drive; non-perishable food items can be donated. For more information, contact Bill Snyder III at (570) 497-7398 or Liz Terwilliger at (570) 731-0822.
Through Oct. 15:
SECOND ANNUAL COAT DRIVE, held by South Creek Lions Club in Gillett and Morgan Contracting. Coats, gloves, hats and mittens can be dropped off at Woody’s Store in Gillett, Curren RV in Pine City, N.Y., or at State Farm Insurance in Troy. Giveaway will be held in late October.
Thursday, Sept. 23:
FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY FELLOWSHIP DINNER, 4:30-6 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Meal includes chicken patty sandwiches, fruit cups or applesauce, brownies or cookies. Takeout only. Meals will be distributed according to the number of people in the car. Seconds will be available starting at 5:15 p.m., depending on available supply. All are welcome.
ATHENS SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square Park, downtown Athens. Music by “Diana and the Crew.” Free. Public invited. Bring your own lawn chair.
Friday, Sept. 24:
SAYRE HISTORICAL SOCIETY PRESENTATION, 6 p.m., Sayre Historical Society Museum, 103 S. Lehigh Ave., Sayre. Kathleen Wiggs, a professional storyteller, will present a Depression-Era bed turning, using quilts. For more information, call (570) 882-8221.
Saturday, Sept. 25:
BOOKS AND A BONFIRE, 3:30-5 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. Join us in the garden for stories from Ms. Jess, s’mores over the fire and pumpkin painting. Please call the library to register at (570) 888-7117.
WAVERLY FALL FEST, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., East Waverly Ball Park. Fun-filled day for the entire family. Bounce houses, pumpkin painting, food, vendors and more. Hosted by Waverly Business Association.
CANDLELIGHT VIGIL for those we have loved and lost along the way, 7 p.m., Rise and Shine Community Center, 411 S. Main St., Athens. Bring a picture of your loved one to post during the vigil. All are welcome. Biodegradable balloons available for balloon release, and candles available for donation, or bring your own.
”SHAWNA HAS A SECRET” PROGRAM, 9 a.m., Valley United Methodist Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Interactive program to look through fictional teen’s bedroom for signs of trouble. Learn about signs of drug abuse, what to look for, what to say and who to call if trouble is found. Free; no registration required. All are welcome. For questions, call the church office at (607) 565-5683.
Sunday, Sept. 26:
RENAISSANCE LUTE RECITAL, 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Troy. Presented by Alfonse Ciaccio of Canton. Ciaccio will perform several works of Renaissance composers with his lute. Free and open to the public. Light reception will follow the performance.
Monday, Sept. 27:
COMMUNITY PRESENTATION ON COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS ON RACIAL EQUITY AND INCLUSION from Sayre Public Library. At 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. The library will be presenting their findings from the last five months’ community conversations on racial equity and inclusion. All community members are invited to attend. If you are interested in learning more or attending, please contact Heather Manchester, Director or Annie Caplan, Adult Services Librarian, at (570) 888-2256 or acaplan@sayrepl.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 28:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School Music Room. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. This week’s topic is “God the Father,” presented by John Moliski. Access is through the door at the back of the school; parking available in back of school. Masks are appropriate for those who have not been vaccinated.
Wednesday, Sept. 29:
FUN WITH SEEDS, 1-3 p.m., Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly. Hosted by Tioga County Family Resource Center. Young children and their families are invited to attend this child/parent activity. Contact Joan Shultz at (607) 258-1208 or jes49@cornell.edu to register.
Thursday, Sept. 30:
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open again this month from 9-11 a.m. and 4-5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Please note the hours of operation change. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. Please note: I.D. is required for all clients. Distribution will be from our large parking lot. Please don’t get out of your vehicle.
Saturday, Oct. 2:
KIDS’ CRAFT EVENT, 2-4 p.m., Rise and Shine Community Center, 411 S. Main St., Athens. Free. Parents can bring their children, up to age 10, to make Halloween-themed decorations. Reading of a Halloween story will follow. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.
SHESHEQUIN PATH HALF MARATHON. Route begins at 9 a.m. in Sayre and follows along the Susquehanna River. Runners can choose to “buddy up” with an individual with Down syndrome or share a photo of themselves with a “buddy” and are encouraged to connect with them at end of event; no charge for this, but pre-register to receive your buddy packet at mgodshallpt@frontier.com. To register for the race, go to ultrasignup.com//register.aspx?did=83406, call the Commissioners office at (570) 265-1727 or email Leah O’Neil at deputychiefclerk@bradfordco.org.
