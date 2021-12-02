Thursday, Dec. 2:
FREE DRIVE-THROUGH COMMUNITY MEAL, 4 p.m. until gone, Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Drive-through only. First come, first serve. Meal includes turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn and apple crisp. All are welcome.
Friday, Dec. 3:
LIGHTS ON THE RIVER, 5-8 p.m., downtown Owego. Hosted by Historic Owego Marketplace. Jugglers and magicians, local bands and strolling musicians, cider and doughnuts and fun things to do. Fireworks at 8 p.m.
AUTHOR BOOK SIGNING, 4-6 p.m., Riverow Bookshop, 187 Front St., Owego. Katie Vaz, illustrator, author and graphic designer, will sign copies of her latest book, “Life with Plants: A Coloring Book.” For more information, call (607) 687-4094 or visit Facebook.
TROY TOWN BAND WINTER CONCERT, 7 p.m., Troy Area High School Memorial Auditorium. Free admission; public invited. Audience members are asked to wear masks. The band will perform Christmas tunes as well as classic pieces for band by Sousa and Persichetti. The concert will feature Bill Conners performing the world premiere of “Elegy for Tuba and Band.”
Friday, Dec. 3 – Saturday, Dec. 4:
HOMETOWN CHRISTMAS, Towanda. On Dec. 3, Christmas tree lighting at the Courthouse on Main Street at 6:30 p.m. with hot cocoa booth, caroling, gingerbread house making and a mailbox with letters for Santa. On Dec. 4, Photos with Santa, cookie decorating, holiday marketplace, pony rides, storytime with Mrs. Claus, holiday movies, free cocoa, cider, popcorn, cotton candy and coffee. A drive-through parade will be held Dec. 4 at 5 p.m., with an appearance by Santa at the end of the parade.
Saturday, Dec. 4:
BRADFORD COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY CHRISTMAS OPEN HOUSE, 12-2 p.m., at the BCHS, Route 220, Ulster. Basket raffles, food, games and lots of adoptable animals.
BOOK SIGNING, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Horn’s True Value, South Waverly. Author Dennis Lantz will sign copies of his newest book, “Pine Street and the Dino-Beast Clones.” All his novels will be available for purchase.
DINNER FOR LIGHTING OF THE GREEN EVENT, 4-6 p.m., East Smithfield Township Volunteer Fire Department building. A chili and baked potato dinner will be served prior to the Lighting of the Green event. All are welcome.
LIGHTING OF THE GREEN, 6:30 p.m., The Green in downtown East Smithfield. Singing, local clergy reading the Christmas Story, pictures with Santa, a silent auction, refreshments and more.
Saturday, Dec. 4 – Sunday, Dec. 5:
HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. both days, Rockwell Museum, 111 Cedar St., Corning. Free admission for all ages to help bring in the holiday season. For more information, call (607) 937-5386.
Sunday, Dec. 5:
FREE COMMUNITY MOVIE, 12:30 p.m., Sayre Theatre, 205 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Coldwell Banker Preferred Properties and Zen Den Yoga and Wellness Center are hosting this free movie matinee. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will be shown.
THE NEEDHAMS CONCERT, 6 p.m., East Smithfield Federated Church, corner of Church and Main streets. The Needhams will be returning for the annual Christmas concert. A love offering will be taken.
Monday, Dec. 6:
TAKEOUT FREE COMMUNITY MEAL, 4-5 p.m., The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Takeouts only. Menu is ham, potato, vegetable, fruit, dessert and beverage. Those wishing a meal for someone not in attendance may come at 4:30 p.m. A bag of food items will be available.
Tuesday, Dec. 7:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Epiphany Parish Hall in the lower level of Epiphany Church, Sayre. Enter through the door at the bottom of the stairs at the southwest corner of the building. Masks are appropriate for those who have not been vaccinated. This week’s topic is “The Death and Resurrection of Jesus,” presented by John Moliski. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday.
Wednesday, Dec. 8:
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB CHRISTMAS LUNCHEON, noon, Airport Seniors Community Center Hall, Sayre. Bring your own tableware and dish to pass. Coffee will be provided.
FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER’S WAVERLY PLAY GROUP will have a holiday gathering from 9-11 a.m. at the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, 135 Chemung St., Waverly. Come get your photo with Santa. There will be games, crafts, stories and more. Please RSVP by calling (607) 258-1208. For more information, call Joan Shultz at (607) 258-1208.
VIRTUAL BOOK DISCUSSION, 6 p.m. The Bradford County Library will present Celia Clement discussing her book, “Three Sisters: A True Holocaust Story of Love, Luck and Survival” via Zoom. This program is free and open to the public. Please contact the library at (570) 297-2436 or bclibrary@bradfordco.org for Zoom login information.
HOLIDAY BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT SESSION, offered by Guthrie Hospice, 3-4:30 p.m. at Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda. Free of charge; all CDC guidelines followed. Registration required; call (570) 265-8615.
”COOKING WITH FAMILIES” VIRTUAL PROGRAM, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Young children and their families are invited to attend this child/parent activity facilitated by Tioga County Family Resource Center and nutrition educator staff. Key ingredients will be provided. Contact Joan Shultz at (607) 258-1208 or jes49@cornell.edu to receive the link.
Thursday, Dec. 9:
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open from 9-11 a.m. and 4-5:30 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries is available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Please note: distribution will be from the back of the parking lot.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A delicious takeout only dinner will be available. Pick up is from the parking lot. Please stay in your vehicle.
Friday, Dec. 10:
STORYTIME WITH SANTA, Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. Call the library at (570) 888-7117 to register. Storytime will be held at 10 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. All ages are invited. Children and adults attending are asked to wear masks inside the library.
CHRISTMAS CAROL SINGALONG, 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Troy, 1060 W. Main St., Troy. Hosted by Endless Mountains Choral Society. Come sing favorite carols and songs, then stay for a dessert reception in the parlor.
