Thursday, Jan. 6:
FREE COMMUNITY DRIVE-THROUGH MEAL, 4 p.m. until gone, Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Meal includes chili, sliced bread with butter, fruit cup and pudding cup. Drive-through only. First come, first serve. All are welcome.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 1-6 p.m., Sayre Elks Club, 117 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Make your appointment to give blood by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Saturday, Jan. 8:
SATURDAY STORYTIME AND BLOCK PARTY, 10 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. Crafts, stories and block building. All ages are invited. All children and adults are asked to wear a mask inside the library.
Tuesday, Jan. 11:
FREE COMMUNITY TAKEOUT MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, 304 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Takeout only. Meal includes beef stroganoff, pickled cabbage or green beans, roll and dessert. Please pull into parish parking lot off South Elmer Avenue; please stay in your car and you will be served. All are welcome to enjoy a fresh, hot homemade meal provided by the Catholic Community of the Epiphany.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Epiphany Parish Hall in the lower level of Epiphany Church, Sayre. Enter through the door at the bottom of the stairs at the southwest corner of the building. Masks are appropriate for those who have not been vaccinated. This week’s topic is “Sacraments,” presented by John Moliski. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday.
Wednesday, Jan. 12:
CHE-HANNA ROCK AND MINERAL CLUB PROGRAM, 7 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., in downstairs meeting room. Club board of directors meeting at 6 p.m. Club member Anna Markevitch will bring and explain some of her fossils and Dave Millis is bringing free fossils from a club dig. Club members will be on hand to identify fossils for the public. Face masks should be worn and social distancing is encouraged. For more information, check out the club’s website, chehannarocks.com, or the club’s Facebook page.
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB LUNCHEON MEETING/MEMORIAL SERVICE, noon, Airport Seniors Community Center Hall, Athens Township. The 2022 officers will be received and a memorial service will be held for members who passed away in 2021. Members are asked to bring a dish to pass and own table service. Coffee provided. For questions, call Ginny Malone at (570) 888-3712.
”FINDING NEWTOWN: THE ARCHAEOLOGY OF THE SULLIVAN-CLINTON CAMPAIGN” ZOOM PROGRAM, 6 p.m., via Zoom. Hosted by Roberson Museum and Science Center. This talk presents the history of the Sullivan-Clinton campaign and its noteworthy battles, Newtown and Chemung. To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/.../reg.../WN_b4HDNlJvRsKwC6QDJjQqZg.
Thursday, Jan. 13:
”FEED MY SHEEP FOOD PANTRY” will be open from 9-11 a.m. and 4-5:30 p.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Please note: distribution will be from the back parking lot. Registration is inside the Senior Door.
FREE TAKEOUT FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A takeout only dinner of ham, roasted potatoes, baked beans, applesauce, roll and dessert will be available from Girl Scout Troop No. 40745. Pick up is from parking lot; please stay in your vehicle.
Tuesday, Jan. 18:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Epiphany Parish Hall in the lower level of Epiphany Church, Sayre. Enter through the door at the bottom of the stairs at the southwest corner of the building. Masks are appropriate for those who have not been vaccinated. This week’s topic is “Baptism and Confirmation,” presented by Kamie Hoey. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday.
Wednesday, Jan. 19:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Make your appointment to give blood by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Thursday, Jan. 20:
NUTRITIONAL COOKING CLASS, 10-11 a.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Group discussion, a fun activity and an easy recipe for all to try. Free. Classes are held the third Thursday of each month. Call (607) 687-4120, ext. 320, to sign up. Hosted by Tioga Opportunities Inc. and the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.
