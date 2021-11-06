HOLIDAY CRAFT BAZAAR AND BAKE SALE continues from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Lots of unique, creative items for your shopping pleasure. Lunch will be available.
SAYRE ELKS ANNUAL HAM AND TURKEY PARTY, Sayre Elks, 117 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Doors open at 5 p.m.; raffles from 6-9 p.m. A $5 entry includes hot turkey sandwich and draft beer, and chance at $100 door prize. Open to public.
FALL VENDOR FAIR, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Indoor event. For more information, call (570) 888-6734.
Saturday, Nov. 13:
HARVEST DINNER, South Creek Lions Club, 31980 State Route 14, Gillett. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Menu includes turkey, potatoes, gravy, stuffing, vegetable, baked beans, homebaked bread and pie. Donation of $12 at the door. Grab-and-go takeouts are available.
ANNUAL TURKEY PARTY, hosted by Nichols American Legion, Sons and Auxiliary, 6-9 p.m. at Nichols American Legion Post No. 1624, 119 Dean St., Nichols. Admission is $6, which includes hot turkey sandwich and beverage. Raffles, games of chance, pie table. Items won can’t be opened on site.
ANNUAL SILENT AUCTION by Lockwood Volunteer Fire Company, Inc., 2-5 p.m., 34 Main St., Lockwood. Come to the station, get your number, and make your selections. Due to COVID protocol, winner will be notified and the drawing will also be online. Check our Facebook page for photos of items. For more information, contact Joanne Stoddard at (607) 795-6581.
Sunday, Nov. 14:
FUNDRAISING SPORTING CLAY BIRD SHOOT, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., YHEC Range, Route 187, Rome. All proceeds benefit the Lady Lightning Blue 14U Travel Softball Team. Cost is $30 for 50 rounds; bring your own ammo. Basket raffle and concession stand.
Wednesday, Nov. 17:
CHICKEN N BISCUIT DINNER, Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Takeout only by reservations; call (570) 423-0764 through Nov. 8. Cost is $12 for adults; $6 for child’s meal. Menu is chicken, homemade biscuit, gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, creamy coleslaw and dessert.
