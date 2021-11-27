19TH ANNUAL SLEEPOUT, held by The Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches, through Nov. 27 at 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Guthrie’s Desmond Street practice (former Newberry’s building). Representatives from the community will take shifts in the cold and accept donations for The Bridge’s event aimed at raising funds and awareness for those in need in our community.
THE GLORYWAY QUARTET CONCERT, 6 p.m., Sayre Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre. Join in an evening of good old-fashioned gospel music. A love offering will be taken to support the group’s music ministry. Call (570) 888-2683.
MODEL TRAIN DAY, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sayre Historical Society Museum, South Lehigh Avenue, downtown Sayre. Two operating HO Scale model train layouts. Railroad memorabilia vendors. Presentation on Weathering Model Trains by Aaron Dickson at 1 p.m. Free admission; all ages welcome.
FOURTH ANNUAL 24-HOUR HYMNATHON presented by organist Robert Oldroyd. At the First Presbyterian Church of Troy, 1060 W. Main St., through Nov. 27 at 5 p.m. All donations from this performance help support the church’s Pipe Organ Fund.
Tuesday, Nov. 30:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Epiphany Parish Hall in the lower level of Epiphany Church, Sayre. Enter through the door at the bottom of the stairs at the southwest corner of the building. Masks are appropriate for those who have not been vaccinated. This week’s topic is “The Ministry of Jesus,” presented by Kamie Hoey. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday.
Friday, Dec. 3:
LIGHTS ON THE RIVER, 5-8 p.m., downtown Owego. Hosted by Historic Owego Marketplace. Jugglers and magicians, local bands and strolling musicians, cider and doughnuts and fun things to do. Fireworks at 8 p.m.
AUTHOR BOOK SIGNING, 4-6 p.m., Riverow Bookshop, 187 Front St., Owego. Katie Vaz, illustrator, author and graphic designer, will sign copies of her latest book, “Life with Plants: A Coloring Book.” For more information, call (607) 687-4094 or visit Facebook.
TROY TOWN BAND WINTER CONCERT, 7 p.m., Troy Area High School Memorial Auditorium. Free admission; public invited. Audience members are asked to wear masks. The band will perform Christmas tunes as well as classic pieces for band by Sousa and Persichetti. The concert will feature Bill Conners performing the world premiere of “Elegy for Tuba and Band.”
