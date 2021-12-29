Saturday, Jan. 1:
FIRST DAY HIKE, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Two Rivers State Park Recreation Area, Banzhoff Road, Waverly. Event is at your own pace, self-guided hike. Parking is limited, and if there is a lot of snow – inaccessible, please plan accordingly. Download the NY State Parks Explorer App or call (607) 732-6287 for more information. Water and a light snack will be available.
Tuesday, Jan. 4:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Epiphany Parish Hall in the lower level of Epiphany Church, Sayre. Enter through the door at the bottom of the stairs at the southwest corner of the building. Masks are appropriate for those who have not been vaccinated. This week’s topic is “Prayer, Part 2,” presented by the team. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday.
”PS IT WORKS” VIRTUAL PARENTING CLASSES, 5-7 p.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County is offering this eight-week virtual series for participants to learn and practice five essential communications skills to strengthen parenting. No cost to attend. Classes held through Feb. 28. Please register before Jan. 3; contact Joan Shultz at (607) 258-1208 or Jes49@cornell.edu. Open to all parents and caregivers of children between the ages of 2-18.
Saturday, Jan. 8:
SATURDAY STORYTIME AND BLOCK PARTY, 10 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. Crafts, stories and block building. All ages are invited. All children and adults are asked to wear a mask inside the library.
Tuesday, Jan. 11:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Epiphany Parish Hall in the lower level of Epiphany Church, Sayre. Enter through the door at the bottom of the stairs at the southwest corner of the building. Masks are appropriate for those who have not been vaccinated. This week’s topic is “Sacraments,” presented by John Moliski. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday.
Wednesday, Jan. 12:
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will hold its January luncheon meeting at noon at the Airport Seniors Community Hall, Athens Township. There will be installation of 2022 officers and memorial service for members who passed away in 2021. Bring a dish to pass and own table service; coffee will be provided.
”FINDING NEWTOWN: THE ARCHAEOLOGY OF THE SULLIVAN-CLINTON CAMPAIGN” ZOOM PROGRAM, 6 p.m., via Zoom. Hosted by Roberson Museum and Science Center. This talk presents the history of the Sullivan-Clinton campaign and its noteworthy battles, Newtown and Chemung. To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/.../reg.../WN_b4HDNlJvRsKwC6QDJjQqZg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.