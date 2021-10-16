Saturday, Oct. 16:
GREATER VALLEY EMS FREE DRIVE-THROUGH FLU SHOT CLINIC, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Lynch-Bustin Elementary School/Harlan Rowe Middle School complex, Athens. Sponsored by Guthrie. Clinic is open to anyone in the community who would like to receive a free flu shot. No appointment necessary. Limited number of shots; shots are available on a first come, first served basis. Attendees are expected to wear a mask as they arrive.
SNOW DOGS OF SMOKEY HILL PROGRAM, 11 a.m., East Waverly Park, Waverly. Presented by Waverly Free Library as part of the statewide Great Give Back program. Demonstrations, information on the sled dog group and donations of food and supplies for Stray Haven Humane Society. For more information, call the library at (607) 565-9341.
HUGE FAMILY CLOTHING AND HOUSEHOLD ITEMS GIVEAWAY, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Independent Church of Towanda, 109 Cherry St., Towanda. Bring some boxes and bags and help yourself to whatever you find. Clothing, outerwear and shoes for all ages and sizes and household items and toys. Please, no early birds.
WOMEN IN THE MOUNTAINS, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Activities include swag making, outdoor cooking, outdoor photography, beekeeping, gardening and forestry/forest products. Please bring your own lunch. Space is limited for this free event, open to women age 16 and older. For more information, contact the park office at (570) 297-2734 or mtpisgahsp@pa.gov.
Sunday, Oct. 17:
A BLESSING OF THE PETS, 3 p.m., Muldoon Park, Waverly. Valley United Presbyterian Church will present a short prayer service, followed by individual blessings for the animals. All friendly, well-behaved pets (in a crate or on a leash) are welcome. You can also bring a photo if your pet doesn’t travel well. For more information, call Valley United Presbyterian Church at (607) 565-5683, or find us on Facebook.
MANSFIELD UNIVERSITY MUSIC DEPARTMENT’S ANNUAL FALL CHORAL COLLAGE, 2:30 p.m., Steadman Theatre on MU campus. Program will feature works from the Renaissance to the 21st century. Free public concert, but attendees need to reserve tickets. To reserve tickets, call (570) 662-4710 or email sherbst@mansfield.edu. Those attending are asked to wear a mask. The concert will also be livestreamed at: https://youtu.be/HjPTI0M84T4.
HYMNSING LECTURE, 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Troy. Music Director Robert Oldroyd will present a hymnsing lecture on seven favorite and famous hymns, their history, myths and creators. This performance is free and open to the public.
Monday, Oct. 18:
FREE COMMUNITY TAKEOUT MEAL, 4-5 p.m., The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Takeouts only. Menu is beef stew over biscuit, cabbage salad, roll/butter, fruit, dessert and beverage. Those wishing a meal for someone not in attendance may come at 4:45 p.m. A small bag of food will be available.
Tuesday, Oct. 19:
RECITATION OF THE LIVING ROSARY, 7 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, corner of Clark and Chemung streets, Waverly. St. James Altar & Rosary Society will sponsor a Living Rosary in honor of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Masks are not required for the rosary. There is a full service elevator off the adjacent parking lot. All are welcome to join in the prayer to Mary.
KIDS’ CRAFTS: FALL LANTERNS, 3-4:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. Make your own fall lantern from a mason jar. All ages invited. Children and adults are asked to wear masks inside the library.
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON CLUB MEETING, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Meeting starts at 6 p.m. with a covered dish supper; those attending the supper, please bring own table service and dish to pass. Brief business meeting after the meal. At 7:30 p.m., the program, “Birds, Wonderful Birds,” will be presented by Ritchie Lettis from the Waterman Center. Club meetings are open to the public; all are welcome to attend. For questions, call Inga at (607) 425-7426.
GRAB AND GO BAGS, 10-11 a.m., Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly. Family Resource Center will have Grab and Go Bags for families and young children. Each bag contains a book, craft and activity.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Epiphany Parish Hall in the lower level of Epiphany Church, Sayre. Enter through the door at the bottom of the stairs at the southwest corner of the building. Masks are appropriate for those who have not been vaccinated. This week’s topic is “Mary, Our Blessed Mother,” presented by Maureen Wright. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday.
Thursday, Oct. 21:
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL, St. James Catholic Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly. Sponsored by North Barton Grange. Menu will be a choice of either a pork sandwich or steakum sandwich, chips and applesauce. Serving begins at 4:30 p.m.; please enter from Chemung Street and follow signs.
FOURTH ANNUAL VETERANS EXPO, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., in the Grand Ballroom of Tioga Downs Casino Resort, Nichols. Resource and information fair that is free for veterans, their family, care providers and the public. More than 50 agencies and organizations. Hosted and sponsored by the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency and Tioga Downs. For more information, call Mike at (607) 687-8239.
