Saturday, Nov. 20:
SURVIVING THE HOLIDAYS SEMINAR, 5-7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 701 W. Pine St., Athens. A helpful, encouraging seminar for people facing the holidays after a loved one’s death. There is a suggested donation of $10 per participant. To register, visit griefshare.org/holidays. For more information, call Calvary Baptist Church at (570) 888-5324 or email office@cbcathens.org.
E-CYCLING AT THE SAYRE THEATRE, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Sayre Theatre, 205 S. Elmer Ave. Bradford County Regional Arts Council has teamed up with REACT in Horseheads to accept old and no longer used electronics. Most items are free to recycle; intact TVs and monitors will have a fee based on the size. Items accepted until truck is full (plan to be there early). A complete list of accepted items can be found at www.react-e-cycling.com/accepted-products-2/. BCRAC staff will also be accepting cash donations to support its art programs.
FREE HEALTH SCREENING EVENT. Guthrie, in collaboration with Faith Temple Community Church, located at 765 Harper St., Elmira, N.Y., will hold the event at the church from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Please use the Standish Street entrance. Free health screenings and resources include blood pressure, diabetes, nutrition, pharmacy shat and mindfulness, meditation and yoga.
Sunday, Nov. 21:
TAKEOUT THANKSGIVING DINNER, 1 p.m. until gone, North Barton Grange No. 45, 1363 Ellis Creek Road, Waverly. Menu includes turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, mixed vegetables and dessert. Take out/drive through only. Donations accepted.
SAYRE ELKS HOOP SHOOT AND BASKETBALL CLINIC, 9 a.m., Athens Area High School gym. A basketball clinic led by local high school basketball coaches. Following the clinic, players will compete in the annual Elks Hoop Shoot. Free for kids ages 8-13. Winners will advance through local, district, states, regionals and to national finals. The Elks will cover travel costs through each level.
PRAISE AND PIE, 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Troy, 1060 W. Main St., Troy. Come and enjoy an evening of music and scripture from local talent of the Troy and Canton areas. Following the service, there will be a reception of desserts in the parlor.
Tuesday, Nov. 23:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Epiphany Parish Hall in the lower level of Epiphany Church, Sayre. Enter through the door at the bottom of the stairs at the southwest corner of the building. Masks are appropriate for those who have not been vaccinated. This week’s topic is “The Coming of Jesus,” presented by Kamie Hoey. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday.
GRAB AND GO BAGS, 10-11 a.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Family Resource Center will have Grab and Go bags for families and young children. Each bag contains a book, craft and activity.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 1-6 p.m., Sayre Theatre, 205 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Make your appointment to give blood by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Thursday, Nov. 25:
FREE DRIVE-THROUGH COMMUNITY SUPPER, 4 p.m. until gone, Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. Chicken and biscuits will be served. This is a free event; however, donations are greatly appreciated.
Friday, Nov. 26:
SAYRE BOROUGH CHRISTMAS PARADE, 6:30 p.m., downtown Sayre. Theme is “Light Up the Night – 2021.”
Friday, Nov. 26 – Saturday, Nov. 27:
19TH ANNUAL SLEEPOUT, held by The Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches. From Nov. 26 at 3 p.m. through Nov. 27 at 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Guthrie’s Desmond Street practice (former Newberry’s building). Representatives from the community will take shifts in the cold and accept donations for The Bridge’s event aimed at raising funds and awareness for those in need in our community.
FOURTH ANNUAL 24-HOUR HYMNATHON presented by organist Robert Oldroyd. At the First Presbyterian Church of Troy, 1060 W. Main St., from Nov. 26 at 5 p.m. to Nov. 27 at 5 p.m. All donations from this performance help support the church’s Pipe Organ Fund.
Saturday, Nov. 27:
THE GLORYWAY QUARTET CONCERT, 6 p.m., Sayre Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre. Join in an evening of good old-fashioned gospel music. A love offering will be taken to support the group’s music ministry. Call (570) 888-2683.
MODEL TRAIN DAY, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sayre Historical Society Museum, South Lehigh Avenue, downtown Sayre. Two operating HO Scale model train layouts. Railroad memorabilia vendors. Presentation on Weathering Model Trains by Aaron Dickson at 1 p.m. Free admission; all ages welcome.
