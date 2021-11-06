THANKSGIVING NATURAL HISTORY HIKE, 10 a.m., Carantouan Greenway’s Wildwood Reserve in the Town of Barton. Directions may be found on the Carantoun Greenway’s website.
Nov. 8-10 and Nov. 13:
THE SALVATION ARMY SIGNUPS for families needing assistance with toys and food for Christmas. Nov. 8 and 9 from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m.; Nov. 10 from 1-4 and 5-7 p.m.; and Nov. 13 from 9 a.m.-noon. Held at The Salvation Army at 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Please bring picture ID for everyone in household age 18 and older, proof of ID for children, proof of residency and proof of household income. Open to residents in Athens, Sayre and Waverly school districts. For more information, call (570) 888-2153.
Tuesday, Nov. 9:
DENNIS BLISS CONCERT, 1 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 701 W. Pine St., Athens. Featuring Dennis Bliss of Wellsboro, a former resident of the Valley, presenting Christ-centered music and personal testimony. His CDs and his new book, “Culturally Relevant,” will be available to purchase. No fee, but a love offering will be taken to show appreciation for sharing his musical ministry.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Epiphany Parish Hall in the lower level of Epiphany Church, Sayre. Enter through the door at the bottom of the stairs at the southwest corner of the building. Masks are appropriate for those who have not been vaccinated. This week’s topic is “Creation and De-Creation,” presented by John Schoonover. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday.
GRAB AND GO BAGS, 10-11 a.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Family Resource Center will have Grab and Go bags for families and young children. Each bag contains a book, craft and activity.
Wednesday, Nov. 10:
CHE-HANNA ROCK AND MINERAL CLUB PROGRAM, 7 p.m., downstairs at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Program by Dave Millis, “Introductory Rock Collecting Afield.” Millis has 30 kits of five rocks; participants will examine and learn about them and take the rocks home. Lecture is free and open to public, and is suitable for anyone over 12 years of age. For more information, visit chehannarocks.com.
