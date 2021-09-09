SAYRE FARMERS MARKET, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Each Friday through Oct. 8. For more information, contact the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce at (607) 249-6192 or email gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com.
Friday, Sept. 10 – Saturday, Sept. 11:
RUMMAGE SALE, Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. Sept. 10 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sept. 11 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Face masks required while in the building. For more information, please call (570) 888-2270.
Saturday, Sept. 11:
SECOND ANNUAL WATER LANTERN FLOAT, Island Pond in Sayre. From 4 p.m. until lanterns are released at dusk. Hosted by Bradford County Regional Arts Council. Water lanterns may be purchased at Sayre Theatre during movie hours; lanterns are $10 each and can be decorated however you choose. Limited number of lanterns available on day of event. Food vendors, music, a community rock garden paint project and more activities. For more information, contact the BCRAC at (570) 268-2787.
DRIVE-THROUGH CHICKEN/RIB BARBECUE, 11 a.m. until all is gone, Waverly United Methodist Church parking lot on Waverly Street, Waverly. Hosted by Waverly Methodist Men’s Club. Selling full meals consisting of half chicken or rib and macaroni salad, coleslaw, beans, roll and cake; or meat only.
Sunday, Sept. 12:
MONROETON RODEO, 65 Thrasher Lane, Mountaineer Park, Monroeton. Gates open at 9 a.m. Lil’ Buckaroo Rodeo at 1 p.m. for age groups 3-5 and 6-7. Opening ceremonies at 2 p.m. Rodeo events include bull riding, steer wrestling, bare back bronc, saddle back bronc, calf roping and cowgirl barrel racing. Tickets are $5 for senior citizens ages 62 and older with I.D., $15 for adults ages 16-61, $5 for children ages 5-15 and free for active military with I.D. and children age 4 and under.
Friday, Sept. 17:
PENNY SOCIAL to benefit North Orwell Community Hall – change of location – will be held at Windham Township Volunteer Fire Co. building, 39158 Route 187, Rome. Doors open at 5 p.m. with drawings starting at 7 p.m.
