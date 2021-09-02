Through Sept. 30:
FEED THE BUS FOR CHOP (CHILD HUNGER OUTREACH PARTNERS), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, at the former TOPS Market, 448 N. Keystone Ave., Sayre. In memory of Jaymz Maurice Altieri (Sept. 23, 2005 – May 5, 2021). Fill the bus food drive; non-perishable food items can be donated. For more information, contact Bill Snyder III at (570) 497-7398 or Liz Terwilliger at (570) 731-0822.
Thursday, Sept. 2:
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL, 4:30 p.m.-gone, Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Drive-through only. First come, first serve. Menu is subs, chips, cookies and fruit cup. All are welcome.
ATHENS SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square Park, downtown Athens. Music by “Duke of Earl” with Russ Keene. Free. Public invited. Bring your own lawn chair.
Friday, Sept. 3:
”AFTER THE CLICK: PHOTOGRAPHY BY SANDRA KIRKER” EXHIBIT OPENS, 12-8 p.m., Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front St., Owego. Exhibit opens as part of Owego First Friday. Visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing. Exhibit will be on display through Sept. 25.
Saturday, Sept. 4:
LOCAL MYTHS AND LEGENDS CAMPFIRE PROGRAM, 7 p.m., Mt. Pisgah State Park, Troy. Come to hear local myths, legends and history of Mt. Pisgah. Marshmallows and sticks supplied at this free program. Please register by calling the park office at (570) 297-2734 or mtpisgahsp@pa.gov.
Monday, Sept. 6:
FREE COMMUNITY TAKEOUT MEAL, 4-5 p.m., The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Takeout only. Menu is hamburger on roll, baked beans, pasta salad, fruit, dessert and beverage. Those wishing a meal for someone not in attendance may come at 4:45 p.m. A small bag of food is available.
Tuesday, Sept. 7:
GRAB AND GO BAGS, 10-11 a.m., Mini Park, Broad Street, Waverly (after Waverly Free Library’s Storytime with Miss Becky). Family Resource Center will have Grab and Go bags for families and young children. Each bag contains a book, craft and activity.
INTERESTED IN LEARNING MORE ABOUT THE ROMAN CATHOLIC FAITH? Epiphany Church will be offering classes to teach the basics of Roman Catholicism. No obligation or cost. Classes begin with informal session, “The Faith Journey,” at 6:30 p.m. in the Epiphany School Music Room. Assess is through the door at the back of the school. Ample parking in the back. Masks are appropriate for those who have not been vaccinated. For more information or to register for classes, contact John Schoonover at schoonoj@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 8:
NATURE ART, 1-3 p.m., Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly. Hosted by Tioga County Family Resource Center. Young children and their families are invited to attend this child/parent activity. Contact Joan Shultz at (607) 258-1208 or jes49@cornell.edu to register.
Wednesday, Sept. 8 – Thursday, Sept. 9:
AUDITIONS for the Troy Community Theater’s production of “Moms Murder Club,” at The Studio of Troy, 795 Canton St. Auditions open to the public. Sept. 8 and 9 at 6 p.m. Additional auditions Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. Auditions for three males and eight females. For questions, call Jim Blade at (570) 529-0620.
Thursday, Sept. 9:
“FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open from 9-11 a.m. and 4-5:30 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Please note the hours of operation change. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. Please note: I.D. is required for all clients. Distribution will be from our large parking lot. Please don’t get out of your vehicle.
FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. The Valley Kiwanis will serve Sloppy Joes, macaroni salad, fruit cup and cookie. Distribution will be from our large parking lot. Please don’t get out of your vehicle.
ATHENS SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square Park, downtown Athens. Music by “Gypsies.” Free. Public invited. Bring your own lawn chair.
