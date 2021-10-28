Thursday, Oct. 28:
TRICK-OR-TREAT NIGHT, 6-8 p.m., Athens Borough; Sayre Borough; South Waverly Borough.
TRICK-OR-TREAT NIGHT, 6-7:30 p.m., Village of Waverly.
TRUNK OR TREAT, 6-8 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 701 W. Pine St., Athens. Stop in for a photo booth, hotdogs and plenty of candy to go around.
ANNUAL HALLOWEEN COSTUME CONTEST, 5:30 p.m., Town of Chemung Volunteer Fire Department’s fire station. Townwide trick-or-treating starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m.
COMMUNITY SUPPER, 4 p.m., The Church of the Redeemer, located at 201 South Wilber Ave. in Sayre will hold a “Drive-thru” Community Supper on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 4 p.m. until gone. This months meal will be “Ghoulash.”
Friday, Oct. 29:
OWEGO HALLOWEEN FESTIVAL, 6-9 p.m., downtown Owego. Halloween Parade and costume contest on Lake Street. Prizes, trick-or-treating at local merchants, music, Halloween movie, doughnuts and cider, haunted ghost tour and more.
Saturday, Oct. 30:
VALLEY HALLOWEEN PARADE, 10 a.m., downtown Sayre Borough. Theme is “Heroes.”
TRUNK OR TREAT, 6-7:30 p.m., Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. All are welcome to set up a trunk to give out candy; please keep it child friendly.
TOWANDA HALLOWEEN PARADE, 7 p.m., Merrill Parkway, Towanda (please note change of location). Theme is “Heroes vs. Villains.” Parade will start at Merrill Parkway and Mix Avenue and will proceed to Progress Plaza.
Sunday, Oct. 31:
TRUNK OR TREAT, 3-5 p.m., Sayre VFW Post No. 1536, 932 W. Lockhart St., Sayre.
FREE HALLOWEEN ORGAN CONCERT, 8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Troy, 1060 W. Main St., Troy. Johann Sebastian Bach, cantor of the St. Thomas School in Leipzig, Germany, will perform a concert on the pipe organ. All are invited and encouraged to attend in costume. Trick-or-treaters welcome at church from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for candy, cider and doughnuts.
Monday, Nov. 1
FREE DINNER, 4 p.m., The Salvation Army Church on Elmer Ave. in Sayre is holding a free dinner on Nov. 1 from 4-5 p.m. The meal will be take-out. The menu contains spaghetti and homemade meatballs, a vegetable, garlic bread, fruit, dessert and a beverage. Those wishing a meal for someone not in attendance may come after 4:30 p.m. A small bag of food will be available.
Tuesday, Nov. 2:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Epiphany Parish Hall in the lower level of Epiphany Church, Sayre. Enter through the door at the bottom of the stairs at the southwest corner of the building. Masks are appropriate for those who have not been vaccinated. This week’s topic is “The Liturgical Calendar,” presented by John Schoonover. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday.
Thursday, Nov. 4:
PALLIATIVE CARE PROGRAM, 1 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Palliative Care is a specialized medical field that provides patients relief from serious stages of illness to improve the quality of life for both patients and their families. Speaker will be Dr. Patricia Maani-Fogelmann, DNP, who leads the program at Guthrie. November is Hospice and Palliative Care Month. The program is free and open to the public.
Nov. 8-10 and Nov. 13:
THE SALVATION ARMY SIGNUPS for families needing assistance with toys and food for Christmas. Nov. 8 and 9 from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m.; Nov. 10 from 1-4 and 5-7 p.m.; and Nov. 13 from 9 a.m.-noon. Held at The Salvation Army at 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Please bring picture ID for everyone in household age 18 and older, proof of ID for children, proof of residency and proof of household income. Open to residents in Athens, Sayre and Waverly school districts. For more information, call (570) 888-2153.
Wednesday, Nov. 10:
THANKSGIVING LUNCHEON, 12 p.m. The Athens Senior Citizens will hold their Thanksgiving luncheon, catered by Ted Clark’s. Complete turkey dinner, pies for dessert. Cost is $10.00 each member. Call Ginny Malone at 570-888-3712 for reservations by Nov. 1.
