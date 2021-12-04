Saturday, Dec. 4:
BRADFORD COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY CHRISTMAS OPEN HOUSE, 12-2 p.m., at the BCHS, Route 220, Ulster. Basket raffles, food, games and lots of adoptable animals.
BOOK SIGNING, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Horn’s True Value, South Waverly. Author Dennis Lantz will sign copies of his newest book, “Pine Street and the Dino-Beast Clones.” All his novels will be available for purchase.
DINNER FOR LIGHTING OF THE GREEN EVENT, 4-6 p.m., East Smithfield Township Volunteer Fire Department building. A chili and baked potato dinner will be served prior to the Lighting of the Green event. All are welcome.
LIGHTING OF THE GREEN, 6:30 p.m., The Green in downtown East Smithfield. Singing, local clergy reading the Christmas Story, pictures with Santa, a silent auction, refreshments and more.
HOMETOWN CHRISTMAS, Towanda. Photos with Santa, cookie decorating, holiday marketplace, pony rides, storytime with Mrs. Claus, holiday movies, free cocoa, cider, popcorn, cotton candy and coffee. A drive-through parade will be held Dec. 4 at 5 p.m., with an appearance by Santa at the end of the parade.
NON PROFIT EXPO, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., MacFarlane 1854 House, 21 Main St., Towanda. Bradford County Humane Society will visit with their cutest kittens, kids can make and take a Christmas tree ornament, free coffee and water by Convention of States, American Red Cross will be taking signups for free smoke detectors, Touch a Truck will be there with a real fire truck from Wysox Vol. Fire Department, there will be fair trade artisan gifts by Trades of Hope and food will be available from the Flying Cow Food Truck (11 a.m.-1 p.m. only). For more information, call or text Bobette Friend at (570) 699-3001.
FREE COMMUNITY MOVIE, Keystone Theatre, 601 Main St., Towanda. Shows at 9:30 a.m. and noon. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will be shown. Sponsored by Towanda’s Hometown Holidays and Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce.
Saturday, Dec. 4 – Sunday, Dec. 5:
HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. both days, Rockwell Museum, 111 Cedar St., Corning. Free admission for all ages to help bring in the holiday season. For more information, call (607) 937-5386.
Sunday, Dec. 5:
FREE COMMUNITY MOVIE, 12:30 p.m., Sayre Theatre, 205 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Coldwell Banker Preferred Properties and Zen Den Yoga and Wellness Center are hosting this free movie matinee. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will be shown.
THE NEEDHAMS CONCERT, 6 p.m., East Smithfield Federated Church, corner of Church and Main streets. The Needhams will be returning for the annual Christmas concert. A love offering will be taken.
Monday, Dec. 6:
TAKEOUT FREE COMMUNITY MEAL, 4-5 p.m., The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Takeouts only. Menu is ham, potato, vegetable, fruit, dessert and beverage. Those wishing a meal for someone not in attendance may come at 4:30 p.m. A bag of food items will be available.
Tuesday, Dec. 7:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Epiphany Parish Hall in the lower level of Epiphany Church, Sayre. Enter through the door at the bottom of the stairs at the southwest corner of the building. Masks are appropriate for those who have not been vaccinated. This week’s topic is “The Death and Resurrection of Jesus,” presented by John Moliski. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday.
Wednesday, Dec. 8:
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB CHRISTMAS LUNCHEON, noon, Airport Seniors Community Center Hall, Sayre. Bring your own tableware and dish to pass. Coffee will be provided.
FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER’S WAVERLY PLAY GROUP will have a holiday gathering from 9-11 a.m. at the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, 135 Chemung St., Waverly. Come get your photo with Santa. There will be games, crafts, stories and more. Please RSVP by calling (607) 258-1208. For more information, call Joan Shultz at (607) 258-1208.
VIRTUAL BOOK DISCUSSION, 6 p.m. The Bradford County Library will present Celia Clement discussing her book, “Three Sisters: A True Holocaust Story of Love, Luck and Survival” via Zoom. This program is free and open to the public. Please contact the library at (570) 297-2436 or bclibrary@bradfordco.org for Zoom login information.
HOLIDAY BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT SESSION, offered by Guthrie Hospice, 3-4:30 p.m. at Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda. Free of charge; all CDC guidelines followed. Registration required; call (570) 265-8615.
”COOKING WITH FAMILIES” VIRTUAL PROGRAM, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Young children and their families are invited to attend this child/parent activity facilitated by Tioga County Family Resource Center and nutrition educator staff. Key ingredients will be provided. Contact Joan Shultz at (607) 258-1208 or jes49@cornell.edu to receive the link.
