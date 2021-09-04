SAYRE FARMERS MARKET, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Each Friday through Sept. 17. For more information, contact the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce at (607) 249-6192 or email gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com.
Friday, Sept. 10 – Saturday, Sept. 11:
RUMMAGE SALE, Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. Sept. 10 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sept. 11 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Face masks required while in the building. For more information, please call (570) 888-2270.
Sunday, Sept. 12:
MONROETON RODEO, 65 Thrasher Lane, Mountaineer Park, Monroeton. Gates open at 9 a.m. Lil’ Buckaroo Rodeo at 1 p.m. for age groups 3-5 and 6-7. Opening ceremonies at 2 p.m. Rodeo events include bull riding, steer wrestling, bare back bronc, saddle back bronc, calf roping and cowgirl barrel racing. Tickets are $5 for senior citizens ages 62 and older with I.D., $15 for adults ages 16-61, $5 for children ages 5-15 and free for active military with I.D. and children age 4 and under.
Friday, Sept. 17:
PENNY SOCIAL to benefit North Orwell Community Hall – change of location – will be held at Windham Township Volunteer Fire Co. building, 39158 Route 187, Rome. Doors open at 5 p.m. with drawings starting at 7 p.m. Door prizes, 50/50, basket raffle and refreshments available. Proceeds benefit the North Orwell Community Hall. For more information, contact Cathy Rought at (570) 247-7280 or Bev Manvell at (570) 247-7484. CDC guidelines current for that day will be followed.
Saturday, Sept. 18:
DRIVE-THROUGH CHICKEN BARBECUE, 11 a.m. until gone, Lockwood Volunteer Fire Company, 34 Main St., Lockwood. Meal of chicken, salt potatoes, baked beans, roll and bottled water for $11 or chicken halves for $6.
Wednesday, Sept. 22:
25th ANNUAL UNITED VALLEY BUSINESS BANQUET, Best Western Grand Victorian Inn, 255 Spring St., Sayre. Social hour/silent auction at 5 p.m., dinner and program at 6 p.m. Awards and recognitions, Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Awards, GVCC Business Person of the Year and Athens, Sayre and Waverly Business Association Awards. Deadline for reservations is Sept. 15. Limited seating; no tickets sold at the door. Make checks payable and mail to GVCC, 109 Chemung St., Waverly, NY 14892 or contact Eleanor Hill at (607) 249-6192. For questions, email gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com.
