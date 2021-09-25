CHICKEN BARBECUE, 11 a.m. until gone, located at Waverly Pharmacy, 443 Cayuta Ave., Waverly. Halves and dinners available. Proceeds to benefit the Town of Chemung Volunteer Fire Company. Pre-order online at www.chemungfire.com; pick it up by 12 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25 – Saturday, Oct. 2:
BOOK SALE, Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. During library hours. Books, DVDs, audiobooks. All genres and for all ages.
Friday, Oct. 1:
SAYRE FARMERS MARKET, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Each Friday through Oct. 8. For more information, contact the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce at (607) 249-6192 or email gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com.
Friday, Oct. 1 – Saturday, Oct. 2:
RUMMAGE SALE, St. James Catholic Church hall, 503 Clark St., Waverly. Oct. 1 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Oct. 2 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. A $2 bag sale will begin at noon on Oct. 2. A full service elevator located next to the parking lot will be available.
Saturday, Oct. 9:
FUNDRAISER FOR LOGAN, a child cancer patient, at Broad Street Barber Shop, 403 Broad St., Waverly, from 8 a.m.-noon. Proceeds from haircuts and tips for the day will go to help the family with expenses. Donations also accepted. Free hot dogs and hamburgers. Live entertainment provided by Jay Floyd.
Wednesday, Oct. 13:
SWISS STEAK DINNER, Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Takeout ONLY by reservations. Call (607) 738-5524 starting Sept. 16 through Oct. 2. Adults, $12; child’s meal, $6.
Saturday, Oct. 16:
SWISS STEAK DINNER, North Orwell Community Hall, 34142 Route 187, North Orwell. Pre-order and takeout only. Pick up from 3-5 p.m. Order deadline is Oct. 9; call Pat at (570) 247-7475 or Deb at (570) 744-2531. Cost is $13 per meal. Menu is Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash, creamy coleslaw, roll and apple crisp.
Saturday, Oct. 23:
FALL DINNER held by the Bradford County Democratic Committee (as part of a Northeast rally) at the Grouse (Towanda Country Club). For information or to make a reservation, call Joan at (570) 265-7877 or (570) 721-2503.
