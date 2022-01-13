Thursday, Jan. 13:
“FEED MY SHEEP FOOD PANTRY” will be open from 9-11 a.m. and 4-5:30 p.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Please note: distribution will be from the back parking lot. Registration is inside the Senior Door.
FREE TAKEOUT FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A takeout only dinner of ham, roasted potatoes, baked beans, applesauce, roll and dessert will be available from Girl Scout Troop No. 40745. Pick up is from parking lot; please stay in your vehicle.
Saturday, Jan. 15:
SATURDAY NIGHT FAMILY STORY TIME, 6 p.m., via Zoom. Sayre Public Library is hosting this snowman-themed Zoom story time with Ms. Shelley. Email scowder@sayrepl.org for the Zoom link.
Sunday, Jan. 16:
RALLY FOR LIFE, 2 p.m., steps of the Bradford County Courthouse, Towanda. Sponsored by Bradford County Pennsylvanians for Human Life. Everyone is encouraged to attend and support life and the unborn.
Tuesday, Jan. 18:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Epiphany Parish Hall in the lower level of Epiphany Church, Sayre. Enter through the door at the bottom of the stairs at the southwest corner of the building. Masks are appropriate for those who have not been vaccinated. This week’s topic is “Baptism and Confirmation,” presented by Kamie Hoey. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday.
Wednesday, Jan. 19:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Make your appointment to give blood by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Thursday, Jan. 20:
NUTRITIONAL COOKING CLASS, 10-11 a.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Group discussion, a fun activity and an easy recipe for all to try. Free. Classes are held the third Thursday of each month. Call (607) 687-4120, ext. 320, to sign up. Hosted by Tioga Opportunities Inc. and the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.
TOWANDA AREA SENIOR CITIZENS LUNCHEON MEETING, noon, Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church. Members and friends are asked to bring a dish to share and own table service; coffee and tea are provided. A memorial service will be held for deceased member Anita Moore. Andy Boardman will entertain following the memorial service.
VALLEY ACTIVE LIVING CENTER PANCAKE BREAKFAST, 9:30 — 11 a.m. in the basement of the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main Street. The meal will include pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee, and orange juice. For more information, call 570-882-2387.
