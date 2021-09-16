Through Sept. 30:
FEED THE BUS FOR CHOP (CHILD HUNGER OUTREACH PARTNERS), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, at the parking lot of Chandler’s Market, 448 N. Keystone Ave., Sayre. In memory of Jaymz Maurice Altieri (Sept. 23, 2005 – May 5, 2021). Fill the bus food drive; non-perishable food items can be donated. For more information, contact Bill Snyder III at (570) 497-7398 or Liz Terwilliger at (570) 731-0822.
Thursday, Sept. 16:
TAKEOUT COMMUNITY FREE MEAL, 4:30 p.m. as available, St. James Catholic Church in Waverly. Menu will feature stuffed green peppers and will be takeout only, served from the white garage behind the church. Please enter from Chemung Street and follow the signs.
ATHENS SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square Park, downtown Athens. Music by “Flashback.” Free. Public invited. Bring your own lawn chair.
Friday, Sept. 17:
FRIDAY NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM, Bradford County Historical Society Museum’s Great Room, 109 Pine St., Towanda. Topic is “Remembering the Historic Williamsport and Elmira Railroad,” presented by Mary Ellen Kunst. Free; donations accepted at the door. The museum opens at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m. Pre-registration required; call (570) 265-2240 or email info@bradfordhistory.com to register.
Saturday, Sept. 18:
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON CLUB 80TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, 2-4 p.m., Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire Department building, 1391 North Hill Road, Sayre. Public and families of past members invited. Hall is big enough for social distancing; wearing masks is advised. Power Point presentation of club memories, and sharing of birding and wildlife stories. For more information, contact Inga at (607) 425-7426 or Marsha at (570) 888-1287.
HISTORY OF MT. PISGAH, 6 p.m., Mt. Pisgah State Park, Troy. Matt Carl, Bradford County Historical Society curator, will present a program on the history of the mountain as well as work being done to preserve this resource. For more information or to register for this free event, contact the park office at (570) 297-2734 or mtpisgahsp@pa.gov. Hosted by Friends of Mt. Pisgah State Park.
Sunday, Sept. 19:
ANNUAL HEIFER HIKE, beginning at 11:30 a.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Participants will walk around Waverly, and walk will end at the church at approximately 1 p.m. The church is accepting pledge cards to support Heifer International, an organization that donates livestock and crops to the community, to help end hunger and poverty in a sustainable way. If you would like to walk in the event or support the effort with a pledge card, call the church office at (607) 565-5683.
Monday, Sept. 20:
FREE COMMUNITY TAKEOUT MEAL, 4-5 p.m., The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Takeouts only. Anyone wishing a dinner for someone not in attendance should come at 4:45 p.m. A small bag of groceries will be available.
Tuesday, Sept. 21:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m., in the Epiphany Parish Hall in the lower level of Epiphany Church, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Enter through the door at the bottom of the stairs at the southwest corner of the building. Masks are appropriate for those who have not been vaccinated.
