Friday, Dec. 24:
ANNUAL SANTA HAT RUN, 11 a.m., One Progress Plaza, Towanda. Bring a hat, dress up and have fun. Three different distances, or just come. Walkers also welcome. All ages welcome. Free.
CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICE, 6 p.m., Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Special readings, songs of Christmas and instrumentals.
CANDLELIGHT SERVICE OF LESSONS AND LIGHT, 5:30 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Special music begins at 5 p.m.
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE OF “CANDLELIGHT AND COMMUNION,” 7 p.m., Sayre Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre. All are invited to our celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. For more information, call (570) 888-2683.
CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICE, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church of Sayre, 221 N. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Carols, reading of the Christmas Story and candle lighting. Refreshments served following the service. Transportation available; call (570) 888-2237. Services will be livestreamed on church’s Facebook page.
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES, Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Family-friendly service at 5 p.m., traditional service at 7 p.m. All services will be livestreamed on the AUMC Facebook page. All in-church services will follow current COVID protocols.
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES, 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly. Christmas service on Dec. 25 at 9 a.m.
CHRISTMAS EVE FESTIVAL OF NINE LESSONS AND CAROLS, 7 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. WUMC will celebrate the birth of our savior with a Christmas Eve festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, including the church’s handbell choir playing “Silent Night” to the candle light of your choice. All are welcome, come as you are!
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE, 7 p.m., Waverly First Baptist Church, 23 Tioga St., Waverly.
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE, 6:30 p.m., Greater Valley Assembly of God Church, 104 S. Main St., Athens.
CHRISTMAS EVE CAROL SING, 6-7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 701 W. Pine St., Athens.
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES for Catholic Community of the Epiphany. Services at 4 p.m. at Epiphany Church in Sayre (Youth Mass); 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Ridgebury; Choral Brass Prelude at 8:30 p.m. (livestreamed); and at 9 p.m. at Epiphany Church. A Christmas service will be held Dec. 25 at 9 a.m. at Epiphany Church in Sayre (livestreamed).
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE, 4 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 207 S. Hopkins St., Sayre.
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE, 8 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre.
CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICE, 6:04 p.m., Crossroads Family Ministries, 200 W. Lockhart St., Sayre.
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES, 4:30 and 6 p.m., Encounter Church, 85 Freedom Lane, Milan.
CHRISTMAS EVE CAROL SING AND MUSICAL OFFERINGS, 8 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 703 S. Main St., Athens. Festival Holy Eucharist II.
CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICE, 8 p.m., Federated Church, corner of Church and Main streets, East Smithfield. An evening filled with music, praise and thanksgiving to God for our savior Jesus Christ. All are welcome.
CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICES, 5:30 and 7 p.m., Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church, 13255 Berwick Turnpike, Gillett. Celebrate the reason for the season and end with lighting candles and singing “Silent Night.”
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE, 7:30 p.m., Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, 6346 Berwick Turnpike, Columbia Cross Roads. Join us for a special service celebrating the savior’s birth.
COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS EVE MUSIC SERVICE, 10:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Troy, 1030 W. Main St., Troy. Ecumenical Christmas Eve music service. Enjoy music of our community choir, soloists, and instrumentalists from the greater Troy and Canton areas.
CHRISTMAS EVE WITH JO YAEGER, 5 p.m., Wellsburg Community Church, 3662 Front St., Wellsburg. Evening of Christmas music with Jo Yaeger, a Nashville recording artist. Free; a love offering will be taken. Members of the WCC worship band will also perform. Refreshments and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus to follow.
Saturday, Dec. 25:
CHRISTMAS SERVICE, 9 a.m., St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly.
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE, 9 a.m., Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Service will also be livestreamed.
Sunday, Dec. 26:
CHRISTMAS CAROL HYMN SING, 10 a.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.