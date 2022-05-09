Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Ryan Durland, 23, Reading, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 12 months to 32 months, fines of $1,500, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 24 months for the offenses of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor, and fleeing and eluding, a felony of the third degree.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Durland following investigations of incidents that occurred in Wyalusing Township on Sept. 5, 2021.
Kelly A. Brown, 42, New Albany, PA, was sentenced to incarnation in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for two months to 29 months 29 days, plus court costs, for the offense of burglary, a felony of the second degree.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Brown following investigation of an incident that occurred in Terry Township on Sept. 23, 2021.
Stephen W. Forman Jr, 41, Monroeton, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 63 days to 23 months 29 days, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Sayre Borough Police arrested Forman for the offense occurring on Jan. 7, 2022.
Jesse Dupont, 29, Troy, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for six months to 12 months, fines of $250, plus court costs, restitution of $350, for the offenses of institutional vandalism, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and driving under the influence, a misdemeanor.
Troy Borough Police arrested Dupont for the offense occurring on Oct. 29, 2021.
Terry Hackenberg II, 33, of Gillett, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 71 days to 23 months 29 days, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hackenberg following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wells Township on Dec. 30, 2021.
Stephen G. Young, 29, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 32 months to 96 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $2,000, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, felonies of the second degree. Young will register as a sexual offender for his lifetime.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Young following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on June 1, 2020.
Michael Perry, 32, of Sayre, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for five days to six months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor.
Sayre Borough Police arrested Perry for the offense occurring on Nov. 13, 2021.
Justin Wheeler, 34, of Sayre, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility, for nine months to 23 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of two years, plus court costs, for the offense of person not to possess a firearm w/o a license, a felony of the second degree.
Athens Township Police arrested Wheeler for the offense occurring on June 11, 2021.
