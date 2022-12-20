Christmas is for Kids continues strong traditions

SAYRE — Every year for over three decades, the late former Choice Radio Owner Chuck Carver would stand outside the Sayre Theatre broadcasting as far as the radio waves would let him to raise money and get toys donated to the local Salvation Army for Christmas.
Though Carver may be gone, his legacy lives on in Christmas is for Kids, which was held Saturday at its traditional location for the 36th time thanks to current owners Dave and Irene Radigan.
While it may have been the 36th year for the beloved Valley tradition, it was only the third with the Radigans at the helm. And while they worked hard to make sure the event was another success, they acknowledged that, after a pandemic and the record-setting blizzard of 2020, this year was a bit easier.
“I remember knowing that we were not going to cancel it. There’s absolutely no way we’re not doing this,” Irene Radigan said regarding the storm of 2020. “So I got on the radio and just said anyone that can come out to the theater to help me shovel, I’ll be there regardless. And when I got there, it was already clear.”
Irene explained that it’s feats like that which make Christmas is for Kids her favorite event of the year.
“The way this community comes together is just so heartwarming,” she said. “And this year, we have the Athens High School boys basketball team helping us with loading up and delivering the toy donations to the Salvation Army. Tanner’s Bar and Grill in Athens held a holiday party benefit for the event. Williams Toyota is our main sponsor. Every year, everyone just comes together.”
In all, the three-hour broadcast raised $54,000 for the Sayre Salvation Army, the Choice announced via its Facebook page Saturday.
“It’s important to know that everything we raise stays local,” Irene added. “And if anyone missed the event and wants to donate, we’re still accepting donations at the radio station.”
The Choice is located at 193 S. Keystone Ave. in Sayre.
