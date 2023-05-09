Willow Faith Gift and Home Co. opens in Waverly

WAVERLY — This past weekend brought sunshine, warm weather, and a relaunch of a Valley store as Willow Faith Gift and Home Company opened its doors on Saturday.
Formally known as Shadowbox Treasures Gift Shoppe, the store underwent a complete relaunch with a new name and a rebrand of the store’s products.
To kick off the official relaunch, an open house event was held on Saturday to introduce the new store to the public.
The store was open with brand new products including modern home decor, locally made jewelry, gifts, and more. The bakery and cafe located inside were available for sweet treats and drinks.
In addition, 16 local artisan vendors were in attendance as well as animals from local farms.
Owner of Willow Faith Roberta Coleman shared the reasoning of the rebrand as she took over Shadowbox Treasures in 2021.
“We felt like it was time to do something fresh and new and kind of freshen up the store and put our mark on it a little bit, moving away from country store to more modern things like home decor and stuff like that,” Coleman said. “We’re bringing in a lot of locally sourced things and USA made and a lot of updated home decor styles. We also have the bakery and the cafe with the lotus drinks and all of that is really fresh and new for us.”
Coleman shared with the public that the reason for the name Willow Faith.
“In 2020, my salon was shut down for 13 weeks,” Coleman, who is also the owner of Stilettos Hair and Nails in Waverly, said on the store’s social media page. “During those weeks, I, like most business owners, hustled every day to find ways to pivot and keep my business alive. I took to scripture and I took to reading to mentally survive the unknown. I came across an article about having faith like a Willow Tree and it stuck with me. In an uncertain time, we needed to bend, not break. Fast forward to 2021 when we decided to purchase Shadowbox Treasures, we noticed the beautiful willow tree in the backyard.”
Coleman added that she hopes to have another open house this summer and fall as well as continuing annually if all goes well.
She shared what she hopes for those who come to Willow Faith.
“We’re really going towards an experience,” Coleman said. “We want people to be able to come here to experience a great place and to find great gift items that are affordable.”
“We want them to have an experience in the cafe too, being able to come and sit down and stay a while, chat, and enjoy April (Willow Faith baker) and all she has to offer,” she continued. “Just a family-oriented place that we can work towards and having events like this so that people can have a little get away spot in the Valley that they and their kids can come to. It’s all about experience I would say.”
Coleman thanked the community for coming to the open house and their continued support of the store.
Willow Faith Gift and Home Company is located at 364 County Road 60 in Waverly.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.