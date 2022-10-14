WAVERLY — Tioga County’s involvement as a possible tenant in the unused portion of the village hall is essentially dead for the time being, according to Waverly Patrick Ayres.
Citing an email he received this week from Tioga County Legislator Marty Sauerbrey, Ayres stated that the county has “opted not to move forward” with the proposal of moving mental health services into the unfinished office space.
He explained that Sauerbrey said that the county did not receive enough information, such as the length and cost of a proposed lease for the space, and would also need to hire a contractor to renovate the interior of the wing — both of which led the county’s decision to pull out of the project.
The email coincided with fellow legislator Dennis Mullen’s words during this week’s village meeting, who also stated that that county needed more information as far as a cost for the project.
“We have to work with the numbers,” he said. “What will it cost? What will we pay for the space? What’s the rent? What will the buildout cost?
“I’m in favor of moving mental health services here in Waverly. It would be a blessing,” Mullen continued. “The west end of the county is underserved for the taxes that they pay. I have been on this for years.”
But for now, that vision will have to wait even longer.
“We’re going to keep pursuing it with the county,” Ayres said. “We’ll keep looking out for opportunities that will be beneficial to this part of the county. I just think there are a lot of positives that could be gained from having county services here.”
Ayres added that he plans on speaking at the next county legislature meeting, as well as send a letter to county officials. In the meantime, village trustees will for other potential renters of the space.
“I think quality office space in the village is at a premium,” he said. “We’ll look at all our other options and opportunities. Regardless, the work that we’re doing on the wing needed to be done anyway.”
Last month, trustees approved a nearly $1 million repair project to the wing that consists entirely of exterior work as well as shoring up the structural integrity of the facility. Village officials opted to not do any interior work so it stays customizable for whatever agency eventually moves into the wing.
The project will be paid for via the village fund balance and American Rescue Plan funds. No money will be borrowed for the endeavor.
The project is expected to be completed by spring of next year.
