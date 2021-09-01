OWEGO — Two Tioga County residents, both of whom were not vaccinated, passed away due to complications from COVID-19 between Aug. 13 and Aug. 27, according to the county’s public health department.
In that two-week span, the county reported 101 new cases of COVID-19. Of those new cases, 51 were among unvaccinated individuals; 27 were vaccinated; 14 were children under 12; five were partially vaccinated; and four were people with unknown vaccination status.
There were three hospitalizations in that time frame and two deaths.
“Vaccination status is self-reported by the positive case or their parent/guardian during the case investigation,” a press release from the county’s public health department said. “Several factors may impact ones protection against COVID-19 including which vaccine they got and how long it has been since they received it. While the COVID-19 vaccine is not foolproof in preventing the spread of COVID-19, it does offer protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and death.”
On Friday, August 27, New York State announced that “any person over the age of 2 (including all students, personnel, teachers, administrators, contractors, and visitors) must wear masks at all times indoors in public K-12 school buildings, regardless of vaccination status.”
“We are hopeful that the combination of wearing masks and social distancing during the school day will greatly reduce the number of students, teachers, and staff needing to quarantine when a positive case is identified in a school. Our goal is to maximize in-person learning in schools, however, each situation will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis to ensure the appropriate individuals are quarantined,” county health officials said in the press release.
“With schools going back in session next week and with Tioga County having a high level of community transmission of COVID-19, we encourage everyone over the age of 12 to get vaccinated as soon as possible. To find a location near you offering vaccines, please visit https://www.vaccines.gov/search/.”
Tioga County Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey encouraged the community to follow CDC recommendations to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in Tioga County.
“If you are sick, please stay home. If you are having symptoms, contact your health care provider and get tested, even if you are vaccinated,” Sauerbrey said. “I know this has been a long and difficult time for all of us and I understand some of you are losing your patience. If we hang on a little longer we will move on to a better day.”
Tioga County residents can check the public health department’s Facebook page (@Tioga County Public Health) and website: ph.tiogacountyny.gov for future updates.
