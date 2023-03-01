Snow enthusiasts have mostly been out of luck so far this winter in terms of snowfall, but Monday ticked the needle slightly over to their favor, as several inches of the white stuff fell across the Valley.
While those in the Valley mostly awoke to a couple of inches of wet snow that was somewhat already starting to melt, others in the higher elevations found five to six inches of snow — occasionally topped with a layer of icy sleet.
According to Nate Wiles, owner of Wiles Valley Weather, warm temperatures combined with a high moisture content in the snow were leading factors that kept the storm from dumping greater accumulations across the area.
“When we look at snowfall, we look at ratios in terms of the amount of liquid compared to the amount of actual snow,” he said. “But with the warmer temperatures and also the warmer ground, we would’ve needed a very heavy rate of snowfall to get much more than what we had. The worst of it held out to the Poconos and Hudson Valley areas. New York City actually got its first measurable snowfall of the season, and it’s very late in the season for that to happen.”
The warmer temperatures and low snowfall were indicative to how most of the winter has gone for the Valley so far, as snow averages are well below average, Wiles said.
“Typically, an average season in the Valley sees about 40 to 45 inches,” he explained. “Here at the end of February we are around 27 inches. The elevations outside the Valley are running close to 10 inches higher. So the hills like Litchfield and Athens Township typically see close to 60 inches but are around 38 inches on the season.”
While more snow is on the way Friday, Wiles does not expect it to add much to those year-to-date totals.
“I think this has a higher mix potential, but it’s not looking like a big snow,” he said. “It’ll start as snow before turning into a mix with sleet and freezing rain. It might be enough to affect travel or let schools out early, but by Saturday morning people should be able to get out and enjoy their weekend plans.”
With February officially coming to a close, Wiles noted that March should look more normal in regards to temperatures.
“They say March comes in like a lion, but I think it’s going to look more like a lamb,” he said. “Our average temperature in March is about 40 degrees, and we’ll be probably a bit below that throughout the month. It’s going to feel colder because of the unseasonal warmth we’ve had in February, but it’s only going to be normal or just below that.”
Wiles noted that the country is the midst of its third year in the La Nina pattern, which typically brings warmer winters. But a stubborn high pressure system in the southeastern United States has led to the higher temperatures over the past month and prevented Arctic air from dipping into the region.
“That should loosen up next week,” he said. “And that will bring the potential for colder temperatures.”
For the latest updates on local Valley weather and to learn more about Wiles’ March outlook, check out Wiles Valley Weather on Facebook or visit wilesvalleyweather.com.
