Ron Keene wins Bill Ransom award

WAVERLY — A Waverly resident who has made it his mission to look after those who are already gone recently saw his hard work be recognized as he won the William “Bill” Ransom III Community Service Award.
Ron Keene, President of the Friends of the Waverly Cemetery Preservation group, was presented with the honor during the village’s board of trustees meeting this week.
Keene described it as a “shock and an honor” to win the award, which includes a $500 check that will go back to his organization.
“Cemeteries are among the most valuable of historic resources,” he said. “They are reminders of various settlement patterns, rural communities, urban centers and ghost towns. Cemeteries can reveal information about historic events, religions, lifestyles and genealogy.”
“Unfortunately, historic cemeteries do not necessarily remain permanent reminders of our heritage,” Keen continued. “Across New York state, they are threatened by development and expanding urban areas, natural forces such as weathering and uncontrolled vegetation, lack of upkeep by local governments, toppling headstones, vandalism and theft, including the removal of headstones and objects. If not recorded and cared for, these reminders of early settlements could be lost forever.”
Keene has made regular appearances before the village board to work with the municipality to make sure the village’s cemeteries are maintained and appealing.
Valley Flower Shoppe owner Linda Vogel nominated Keene for the award upon recognizing his commitment to the cemeteries.
“Mr. Keene has taken on a project within our community that we all see but rarely do much about,” she said.
Vogel explained that Keene’s mission began in 2006 after he stopped to pick up a cross in a local cemetery after he was returning from chemotherapy. From there, he founded the Friends of the Waverly Cemetery Preservation and challenged local government, businesses and community members to help him restore the facilities.
What started as gathering volunteers to clean up brush on weekends eventually led to the erection of new signage at all three village cemeteries as well as the restoration of the civil war cannon at the Glenwood Cemetery as well as its mausoleum.
“Ron doesn’t ask someone else to do it — he does it himself,” Vogel said. “(He) has become the village go-to person when it comes to the cemeteries. Ron would like to see the Waverly cemeteries as a beautiful place where our future generations can return to get in touch with their past — where a father can teach his child about his great-great-grandfather that served in World War II with a resting place that is clean and preserved.”
To learn more about Friends of Waverly Cemetery Preservation, Inc., visit its Facebook page online or call (607) 565-9377 to make a donation.
