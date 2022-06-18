HARRISBURG – The Marcellus Shale Impact Fee continues to deliver millions to county and local governments across the 23rd Senatorial District, according to Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23).
“The Impact Fee not only funds critical projects locally, but also a wide variety of important environmental projects in communities throughout the state,” said Yaw, who serves as Chair of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee. “The natural gas industry has been a great partner in creating new jobs and opportunities in our communities, and today’s announcement is another reminder of the importance of this industry in Pennsylvania.”
Approximately $234 million was distributed statewide in the most recent round of funding based on natural gas production in 2021. Of that, over $48 million will be sent back to Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Union counties and municipal governments, Yaw said.
The disbursements announced Friday by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) include:
Bradford County:
County distribution — $5,872,470.61 (up from $3,396,291.30 in 2020; $63,823,945 received by the County since 2011).
Municipal distribution — $10,283,449.07 ($108,829,387 received by Bradford County municipalities since 2011).
Pennsylvania is the nation’s second largest natural gas producer behind Texas. Since 2011, the impact fee has generated more than $2.3 billion in tax revenue to support county and local governments. Sen. Yaw’s District has received over $450 million for counties and municipalities during that time period.
The impact fee is assessed on natural gas companies, in addition to regular business taxes paid by every corporation in Pennsylvania. The disbursements are based on a formula established in Act 13 of 2012 to ensure communities that are affected by natural gas drilling receive their fair share of funding for projects like road and bridge repairs, housing and other local infrastructure needs, Yaw explained.
Beyond monies being sent directly to local governments, revenue from impact fees have funded a wide variety of projects in the region including the Diahoga Trail Development and Cayuta Creek Bank Stabilization Project in Bradford County, the Muncy Creek Streambank Restoration and Protection Project and the Basin Street / Susquehanna Riverwalk Connection in Lycoming County and the Gregg Township Municipal Authority Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade in Union County, just to name a few, said Yaw.
